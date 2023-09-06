Sweet delight for Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Traditional Modak recipe

Preparing Modaks for Ganesh Chaturthi is not only a culinary delight but also a heartfelt expression of devotion to Lord Ganesha.

Ganesh Chaturthi, the joyous festival dedicated to Lord Ganesha, is incomplete without the delectable treat known as "Modak." These sweet dumplings are believed to be Lord Ganesha's favorite, making them an essential offering during the celebrations. In this article, we'll explore the step-by-step recipe for preparing these delightful Modaks at home.

Ingredients:

For the Outer Dough:

1 cup rice flour

1 cup water

A pinch of salt

1 teaspoon ghee (clarified butter)

For the Sweet Filling:

1 cup grated coconut

1/2 cup jaggery (or sugar)

1/2 teaspoon cardamom powder

A pinch of nutmeg powder (optional)

A handful of chopped nuts (cashews and almonds)

A few strands of saffron (optional)

Instructions:

Preparing the Sweet Filling:

In a pan, add grated coconut and jaggery (or sugar). Cook the mixture on low heat while stirring continuously until the jaggery (or sugar) melts and blends with the coconut. This should take about 5-7 minutes. Add cardamom powder, nutmeg powder (if desired), chopped nuts, and saffron strands. Mix well and cook for another 2 minutes until the mixture thickens slightly. Remove it from the heat and let it cool.

Preparing the Outer Dough:

In a separate pan, bring 1 cup of water to a boil. Add a pinch of salt and 1 teaspoon of ghee. Reduce the heat to low and gradually add the rice flour while continuously stirring to avoid lumps. Keep stirring until the dough comes together and leaves the sides of the pan. This should take about 2-3 minutes. Remove the dough from the heat and allow it to cool slightly.

Assembling the Modaks:

Take a small portion of the rice flour dough and roll it into a smooth ball. Grease your palms with a little ghee to prevent sticking. Flatten the dough ball into a small disc, like a mini-roti, using your fingers. Ensure that the edges are thinner than the center. Place a spoonful of the sweet coconut filling in the center of the disc. Gently fold the edges of the disc to cover the filling, creating a pleated pattern at the top. Pinch the edges together to seal the Modak. Repeat the process with the remaining dough and filling.

Steaming the Modaks:

Place the Modaks in a greased steamer or on a greased plate in a steamer. Steam the Modaks for about 10-12 minutes on medium heat or until they turn slightly translucent. Remove the Modaks from the steamer and let them cool for a few minutes.

Offering to Lord Ganesha:

Your homemade Modaks are now ready to be offered to Lord Ganesha. Place them on a beautiful plate and offer them with love and devotion.

Preparing Modaks for Ganesh Chaturthi is not only a culinary delight but also a heartfelt expression of devotion to Lord Ganesha. These sweet dumplings, filled with coconut and jaggery, are sure to be a hit with family and friends as you celebrate this auspicious festival. Enjoy the blessings of Lord Ganesha and the sweetness of Modaks!

