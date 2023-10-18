Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Crispy delights: Singhare Ke Atte Ka Samosa recipe for Navratri fasting

    First Published Oct 18, 2023, 6:23 PM IST

    Navratri, a vibrant Hindu festival celebrated across India, is a time of devotion, dance, and fasting. Fasting during this auspicious period is an integral part of the celebration, and many traditional recipes are adapted to adhere to the dietary restrictions of the occasion. One such beloved dish is Singhare Ke Atte Ka Samosa, a delicious and crispy samosa made with water chestnut flour. In this article, we will guide you through the process of making these delectable samosas for your Navratri festivities.

    Ingredients:

    For the Samosa Dough:

    • 1 cup Singhare ka atta (water chestnut flour)
    • Sendha namak (rock salt) to taste
    • 2 tablespoons ghee (clarified butter)
    • Warm water for kneading

    For the Samosa Filling:

    • 2-3 boiled and mashed potatoes
    • 1/2 cup boiled and coarsely crushed singhare (water chestnut)
    • 1 green chili, finely chopped (adjust to your spice preference)
    • 1 teaspoon cumin seeds (jeera)
    • 1/2 teaspoon grated ginger
    • A handful of chopped fresh coriander leaves
    • Sendha namak (rock salt) to taste
    • 1/2 teaspoon red chili powder (adjust to taste)
    • 1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper
    • Ghee or oil for deep frying

    Instructions:

    Preparing the Samosa Dough:

    1. In a mixing bowl, combine the Singhare ka atta (water chestnut flour) and sendha namak (rock salt).

    2. Add ghee (clarified butter) to the flour and mix it well until the mixture resembles breadcrumbs.

    3. Gradually add warm water to the flour mixture and knead it into a smooth, pliable dough. The ghee enhances the flavor and makes the dough easier to work with.

    4. Cover the dough with a damp cloth and set it aside while you prepare the filling.

    Making the Samosa Filling:

    1. In a separate bowl, mix the boiled and mashed potatoes, coarsely crushed singhare (water chestnut), finely chopped green chili, grated ginger, cumin seeds, sendha namak (rock salt), red chili powder, ground black pepper, and chopped fresh coriander leaves. Combine all the ingredients well to create a flavorful filling.

    Shaping and Filling the Samosas:

    1. Divide the dough into small, lemon-sized balls. Roll each ball between your palms to make it smooth.

    2. Roll out each ball into a small, round puri, about 4-5 inches in diameter.

    3. Cut the puri in half to form semi-circles.

    4. Take one semi-circle and fold it into a cone shape, sealing the edges with a little water to create a pocket.

    5. Fill this pocket with the prepared samosa filling, ensuring not to overfill.

    6. Seal the open edge of the cone by pressing it together. This will create the classic triangular samosa shape.

    Frying the Samosas:

    1. Heat ghee or oil in a deep frying pan on medium-high heat. To check if the oil is ready, drop a small piece of dough into the oil; if it sizzles and rises to the surface, the oil is hot enough.

    2. Carefully slide the filled samosas into the hot oil and fry them until they turn golden brown and crispy.

    3. Once done, remove the samosas from the oil and drain them on a paper towel to remove any excess oil.

    Serve and Enjoy:

    Savor your freshly fried Singhare Ke Atte Ka Samosas with your favorite Navratri chutney or dip. These crispy, savory samosas make for a delightful treat during your Navratri fast, and their delicious flavors will keep you energized throughout the day.

    Singhare Ke Atte Ka Samosa is a cherished Navratri delicacy that embodies the spirit of this vibrant festival. By following this recipe, you can prepare these delectable samosas to enjoy the rich and aromatic flavors while adhering to your dietary restrictions. So, this Navratri, celebrate with Singhare Ke Atte Ka Samosas, and experience the joy of feasting on traditional, devotional food.

    Last Updated Oct 18, 2023, 6:23 PM IST
