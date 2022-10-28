Chhath Puja 2022: Know important dates, rituals, dos and don'ts to follow during this festival

Chhath Puja festival begins with a holy bath and ends with the offering of Arghya to the rising sun. The preparation for this puja begins well before Diwali. Many people observe a 'nirjala' fast throughout the day, considered the most challenging fast. Here's everything you need to know about it.

The Chhath Puja festival begins with a holy bath and ends with the offering of Arghya to the rising sun. The preparation for this puja begins well before Diwali. Many people observe a 'nirjala' fast throughout the day, considered the most challenging fast. The festival will start with Nahay Khay on the fourth day (Chaturthi) of Shukla Paksha in the Kartik month (October 28) and end on the seventh day (Saptami) of the month with Usha Arghya (October 31). During this festival, those who worship Surya Bhagwaan (Sun god) and Chhathi Maiyya are said to gain happiness, money, success, glory, fame, and honour. Chhath's first day, which marks the festival's beginning, is called Nahay Khay. On this day, devotees fast and eat only one salty meal after cleaning their homes and taking a holy bath in the Ganga. Following Diwali, this festival is primarily observed in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Jharkhand. Let us now look at the dos and don'ts of Chahath Puja,

Dates and tithi of Chhath Puja 2022:

1) October 28, 2022 (Tritiya) – Nahay Khay

2) October 29, 2022 (Chaturthi) – Lohanda and Kharna

3) October 30, 2022 (Shashthi) – Chhath Puja, Sandhya Argh

4) October 31, 2022 (Saptami) – Suryodaya Argh

Dos and don'ts to follow during Chhath Puja 2022:

1) The preparation for Chhath Puja begins a day after Diwali when devotees begin to eat only Satvik food (without onion or garlic)

2) Vratis begin their day on Nahay Khay by cleaning every nook and cranny of their home. Throughout the festival, cleanliness and hygiene should be maintained.

3) Devotees should bathe first thing in the morning and eat only after bathing; orange vermillion is applied, and preparations for making prasad begin.

4) All cooking ingredients, such as rice, beans, and vegetables, are either freshly purchased or thoroughly cleaned. They should not be combined with anything that has been eaten previously or handled with filthy hands.

5) Prasad is made with rock salt. The food is strictly satvik, and no onion or garlic is used in the preparation.

6) After offering it to the Sun god and Chatthi Maiya, the fasting person consumes the prasad and then distributes it to the rest of the family.

7) Offering milk and water to God Surya is considered auspicious, as is worshipping Chhathi Mata from a snoop filled with prasad. Remember to listen to the vrat Katha at night.

Know Chhath Puja Nahay Khay 2022 rituals here:

People who observe the vrat wake up early on the first day of Chhath Puja celebrations to worship Lord Surya before consuming meals. At this point, the Chhath Puja celebrations officially begin. People fast, dress neatly, and prepare food as prasad for the Sun deity to celebrate the day. On this day, devotees prepare chana daal and kaddoo bhaat (pumpkin rice).

Vratis do not eat or drink water on the second day of Chhath, also known as Kharna day, until puja in the evening when prasad of kheer is made with gud and Arwa chawal is served. The fast is kept for 36 hours until the end of Chhath Puja, when arghya is offered to the Sun god at daybreak.

