Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Chhath Puja 2022: Know about the history, importance, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi and more

    First Published Oct 27, 2022, 4:03 PM IST

    Chhath Puja 2022: You are blessed with health, riches, and happiness if you worship Lord Surya and Chhathi Maiya on Chhath Puja.

    Getty Photos

    HAPPY CHHATH PUJA 2022: Chhath Puja is held on the Shukla Paksha's Shashti tithi. After Diwali, this holiday is celebrated with fervour and zest mostly in the North Indian states. You will be rewarded with health, riches, and happiness if you worship Lord Surya and Chhathi Maiya on Chhath Puja.
     

    Getty Photos

    Women do Chhath Puja for the well-being and happiness of their sons. The ancient festival dedicated to the worship of the Sun God is due to take place on October 30 in the states of Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, and the Madhesh area of Nepal. 

    Getty Photos

    Chhath Puja, Surya Shashti, Chhath, Chhathi, Chhath Parv, Dala Puja, and Dala Chhath are all names for the event. It denotes the existence of the Vedic period, during which sages would fast for days and chant mantras from the Rig Veda. The puja, which lasts four days, is considered a folk celebration. Kartik Shukla Chaturthi is the first day, while Kartik Shukla Saptami is the last. There are two forms of Chhath; one occurs during the Chaitra month and the other during the Kartika month.

    Getty Photos

    The event lasts four days, beginning with Nahay Khay and ending with Usha Arghya. The four days of the Chhath celebration are as follows:

    Getty Photos

    CHHATH PUJA 2022: DATE AND TIME

    • Chhath Puja begins: Sunday, October 30, 2022
    • Sunrise on Chhath Puja Day: 06:32 am
    • Sunset on Chhath Puja Day: 05:39 pm
    • Shashthi Tithi Begins: 05:49 am on Oct 30, 2022
    • Shashthi Tithi Ends: 03:27 am on Oct 31, 2022

     

    Getty Photos

    CHHATH PUJA 2022: SIGNIFICANCE

    The day is regarded as an ecologically friendly event in which the components of the cosmos are worshipped and honoured. The finest aspect of this holiday transcends Hindu society's caste distinctions. As a result, on this day, prayers and rituals are used to make gifts from various river banks.

    Getty Photos

    CHHATH PUJA 2022: HISTORY AND IMPORTANCE

    The sun, the God of Light, is the source of all energy. Sunlight is the reason for the universe's existence. The term Chhath means "six," and it corresponds to the sixth month of the Hindu calendar, known as Kartik. The puja lasts four days and includes a severe fast, which plays an important part in the lives of the devotees. People who observe this fast are known as 'Vrati.'

    It is said that Chhath puja exposed the sages fasting in the early Vedic period to direct sunlight. Another narrative associated with this day shows a story from Mahabharat's epic mythology. It is considered to be the narrative of Draupadi and Pandavas, who celebrated Chhath to solve difficulties linked to their lost kingdom.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Are you skipping your breakfast? Here some reasons you shouldn't be doing it sur

    Are you skipping your breakfast? Here are some reasons you shouldn’t be doing it

    Recipe Alert: Know how to make Mutton Noormahal biryani and Ghewar at home sur

    Recipe Alert: Know how to make Mutton Noormahal biryani and Ghewar at home

    Astrology Daily Horoscope for October 27 2022 gcw

    Daily Horoscope for October 27, 2022: Be careful Capricorn, Leo; good day for Gemini, Cancer

    Numerology Prediction for October 27 2022 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for October 27, 2022: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Gen Z picks up a New Diwali Ritual with Level SuperMind App-snt

    Gen Z picks up a New Diwali Ritual with Level SuperMind App

    Recent Stories

    Write research papers, don't restrict yourself to only treatment: UP CM Yogi Adityanath to doctors - adt

    Write research papers, don't restrict yourself to only treatment: UP CM Yogi Adityanath to doctors

    'Liar in chief': BJP's Gautam Gambhir slams Arvind Kejriwal amid Ghazipur landfill row AJR

    'Liar in chief': BJP's Gautam Gambhir slams Arvind Kejriwal amid Ghazipur landfill row

    tennis There are some positive signs - Novak Djokovic on Australian Open 2023 participation-ayh

    'There are some positive signs' - Novak Djokovic on Australian Open 2023 participation

    Winter is coming: Tips you should follow to have healthy and glowing skin sur

    Winter is coming: Tips you should follow to have healthy and glowing skin

    football Barcelona's Champions League disaster: 5 reasons why the Blaugrana failed for second season in a row snt

    Barcelona's Champions League disaster: 5 reasons why the Blaugrana failed for second season in a row

    Recent Videos

    Travel Neral Matheran Toy Train is back Check train timings, features

    Neral-Matheran Toy Train is back! Check timings, features

    Video Icon
    Kejriwal sparks fireworks, wants new currency notes with photos of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi

    'Print new currency notes with photos of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi...' Kejriwal sparks fireworks

    Video Icon
    Diwali 2022 PM Modi joins special sing along with Army Jawans at Kargil watch gcw

    Diwali 2022: PM Modi joins special sing-along with Army Jawans at Kargil

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs PAK, India vs Pakistan: Virat Kohli is the best, for sure - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs PAK: 'Virat Kohli is the best, for sure' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Viral video: Karnataka minister slaps woman pleading for land

    Viral video: Karnataka minister slaps woman pleading for land

    Video Icon