Chhath Puja 2022: Know about the history, importance, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi and more

Chhath Puja 2022: You are blessed with health, riches, and happiness if you worship Lord Surya and Chhathi Maiya on Chhath Puja.

HAPPY CHHATH PUJA 2022: Chhath Puja is held on the Shukla Paksha's Shashti tithi. After Diwali, this holiday is celebrated with fervour and zest mostly in the North Indian states. You will be rewarded with health, riches, and happiness if you worship Lord Surya and Chhathi Maiya on Chhath Puja.



Women do Chhath Puja for the well-being and happiness of their sons. The ancient festival dedicated to the worship of the Sun God is due to take place on October 30 in the states of Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, and the Madhesh area of Nepal.

Chhath Puja, Surya Shashti, Chhath, Chhathi, Chhath Parv, Dala Puja, and Dala Chhath are all names for the event. It denotes the existence of the Vedic period, during which sages would fast for days and chant mantras from the Rig Veda. The puja, which lasts four days, is considered a folk celebration. Kartik Shukla Chaturthi is the first day, while Kartik Shukla Saptami is the last. There are two forms of Chhath; one occurs during the Chaitra month and the other during the Kartika month.

The event lasts four days, beginning with Nahay Khay and ending with Usha Arghya. The four days of the Chhath celebration are as follows:

CHHATH PUJA 2022: DATE AND TIME Chhath Puja begins: Sunday, October 30, 2022

Sunday, October 30, 2022 Sunrise on Chhath Puja Day: 06:32 am

06:32 am Sunset on Chhath Puja Day: 05:39 pm

05:39 pm Shashthi Tithi Begins: 05:49 am on Oct 30, 2022

05:49 am on Oct 30, 2022 Shashthi Tithi Ends: 03:27 am on Oct 31, 2022

CHHATH PUJA 2022: SIGNIFICANCE The day is regarded as an ecologically friendly event in which the components of the cosmos are worshipped and honoured. The finest aspect of this holiday transcends Hindu society's caste distinctions. As a result, on this day, prayers and rituals are used to make gifts from various river banks.

