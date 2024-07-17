Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Can't go abroad? List of Indian places that will give you foreign feels

    Here is a list of places that you can visit in India if you cannot go abroad. 

    Can't go abroad? List of Indian places that will give you foreign feels RKK
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Jul 17, 2024, 4:12 PM IST

    Traveling in India offers a rich tapestry of experiences that can often surpass the allure of exploring abroad. With its vast diversity, cultural richness, and stunning landscapes, India stands as a remarkable destination for travelers seeking both adventure and serenity. India is home to a multitude of cultures, languages, and traditions. Each state has its unique identity, from the vibrant festivals of Rajasthan to the serene backwaters of Kerala. This cultural kaleidoscope allows travelers to immerse themselves in a variety of experiences without leaving the country. Unlike some international destinations that might feel homogenous, India’s regional diversity offers an ever-changing landscape of customs, cuisines, and celebrations.

    Here is a list of places that you can visit in India if you cannot go abroad. 

    If you can't go to the Wall of China, you can visit Kumbhalgarh Fort-Rajasthan

    Leaning Tower of Pisa, Italy- Qutub Minar, Delhi.

    Arc De Triomph, France- India Gate, Delhi.

    Big Ben Clock, London- Raja Bai Tower, Mumbai.

    Niagara Falls- Chitrakoot Falls, Chattisgarh.

    Grand Canyon- Gandikota Hills, Andhra Pradesh.

    Sahara Desert- Thar Desert, Rajasthan.

    Tulips, Amsterdam- Tulip Garden, Kashmir.

    Traveling in India is not just an alternative to international trips; it is an enriching journey that offers unique insights, unforgettable experiences, and profound connections. The beauty of India lies in its ability to provide a world of diversity and adventure, making it an exceptional destination that deserves exploration in its own right.

