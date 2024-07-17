World Snake Day 2024: 10 MOST poisonous snakes of the world that can take a life in minutes

World Snake Day, observed every July 16, aims to raise awareness about the more than 3,000 snake species worldwide and their vital roles in ecosystems. It strives to dispel negative stereotypes and myths about snakes, fostering a more positive and educated understanding of these reptiles.

Out of 3900 species of snakes, only 725 are poisonous. But how many of us know about it? World Snake Day, observed every year on July 16, focuses on increasing awareness about these diverse and often misunderstood reptiles. The day seeks to educate the public on the important role snakes play in ecosystems, debunk myths, and encourage conservation efforts. Today on World’s Snake Day, let’s be updated about the ten most poisonous snakes that take our lives with a fraction of time.

Saw Scaled Vipers:

Scaled Vipers are found in the mid-east and middle regions of Asia. They are considered to be very short-tempered snakes. In India, they are responsible for taking about 5000 lives almost every year.

Inland Taipan:

Inland Taipan is the world’s most poisonous snake. They are mostly found in Australia. It has the power to kill almost one hundred people in just one sting with the amount of poison that it emits.

Black Mamba:

Black Mambas are aggressive and hyperactive snakes. They are found in Africa. Sensing the danger, it can attack rapidly multiple times. One can lose his life within half an hour post its sting.

Russell's Viper:

Russell's Viper is one of the four most dangerous snakes, from India. It is responsible for 43 percent of the total snake stings in India. Described in 1797 by George Shaw and Frederick Polydore Nodder, it is named after Patrick Russell and is considered one of the "big four" snakes in India.

Indian Krait:

The common krait, also known as the Bengal krait, is a highly venomous snake species from the genus Bungarus in the Elapidae family, native to the Indian subcontinent. It is one of the Big Four Indian snakes responsible for the majority of snakebites on humans in Pakistan, India, and Bangladesh.

Cobra:

Naag or Indian Cobra is a very poisonous and aggressive species of Indian Snakes. Their favourite target is Rat. This is the reason why they like to stay around human-populated areas. Cobra is the common name for various venomous snakes, most of which belong to the genus Naja. Many cobras can rear up and spread a hood when threatened.

Puff Adder:

The puff adder is a highly venomous viper species found in savannahs and grasslands across Africa, excluding the Sahara desert and rainforest regions, extending from Morocco and western Arabia.

Common Death Adder:

The common death adder is a species native to Australia, belonging to the death adder genus. It ranks among the most venomous land snakes in Australia and worldwide. Despite its widespread distribution, it faces growing threats due to the ongoing invasion of Australian cane toads.

King Cobra:

The king cobra, endemic to Asia, is a venomous snake and the sole member of the genus Ophiophagus. Despite its common name and some resemblance, it is not taxonomically classified as a true cobra. It holds the distinction of being the world's longest venomous snake, with an average length of 3.18 to 4 meters and a record length of 5.85 meters.

Easter Diamond Rattle Snake:

They are found in western America and are very dangerous. Its poison has a powerful homo toxin that can kill anyone within a fraction of time.

