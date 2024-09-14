Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Can sunscreen lead to Vitamin D deficiency? Expert insights revealed

    Explore expert insights on whether sunscreen use affects vitamin D levels. Discover if applying sunscreen could lead to vitamin D deficiency and how to manage it.

    Nancy Tiwari
    First Published Sep 14, 2024, 12:54 PM IST

    An essential part of any successful skincare regimen is sunscreen. It shields the skin from damaging UVA and UVB rays, which can cause skin cancer and premature aging. The question of whether using sunscreen might result in a vitamin D shortage has persisted despite its significance. This is because UVB rays, which are necessary for the skin's synthesis of vitamin D, are blocked by sunscreen. Does applying sunscreen, then, really affect your levels of vitamin D? Let's investigate the underlying science.

    Vitamin D and Its Importance
    One essential element for preserving general health is vitamin D. It supports the immune system and bone health by facilitating the absorption of calcium. Foods that have been fortified, fatty fish, and egg yolks are good sources of vitamin D. Furthermore when exposed to sunshine, the skin can manufacture it. Many health problems, including as weariness, reduced immunological response, and bone discomfort, can result from a vitamin D deficiency. It may also harm the health of the skin and hair, increasing the risk of disorders like eczema, acne, and hair loss.

    The Role of Sunscreen
    There have been questions regarding whether wearing sunscreen can prevent UVB rays from blocking out enough to result in vitamin D insufficiency. On the other hand, researchers and dermatological specialists contend that sunscreen has little effect on vitamin D levels. The usual amount of sunscreen applied is insufficient to completely block UVB rays. In addition, most people don't apply sunscreen in large enough amounts to provide optimal protection, and it can rub off due to perspiration or physical activity.

    Studies have shown that the small reduction in UVB exposure caused by sunscreen is unlikely to cause a significant decrease in vitamin D levels. Moreover, vitamin D can be obtained through dietary sources and supplements, ensuring that your body receives adequate levels without sacrificing skin protection.

    In summary, using sunscreen is essential for protecting your skin from the harmful effects of UV rays and reducing the risk of skin cancer. The concern that sunscreen could lead to vitamin D deficiency is largely unfounded. It’s important to balance sun protection with other sources of vitamin D, such as a healthy diet and supplements, to maintain overall health. By understanding the facts, you can safely incorporate sunscreen into your skincare routine while ensuring adequate vitamin D intake for optimal well-being.

