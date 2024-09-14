Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Try these 5 expert tips to increase your LinkedIn profile visibility and land your dream job

    Nancy Tiwari
    First Published Sep 14, 2024, 12:33 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 14, 2024, 12:33 PM IST

    LinkedIn, with its vast user base, can make it challenging to stand out. To enhance your profile and attract recruiters, follow expert advice on optimizing visibility. Here are five key LinkedIn hacks to boost your profile's attractiveness and algorithmic prominence.
     

    Utilise LinkedIn skills 
    Adding LinkedIn skills to your profile can help it stand out from the competition. According to experts, enhancing your profile with talents in the areas of employment, volunteer work, and education generally shows off your extensive range of expertise, experience, and knowledge. As to Forbes, several recruiters look for candidates based on their talents rather than their job titles and company names.
     

    Engage and follow your dream companies 
    Verify that you are adhering to every page of the business you wish to work for. Recruiters search for applicants who have applied for the job and are familiar with the company's name and mission. Participate in every post to assist yourself remain in the recruiters' sights.
     

     Open to work 
    LinkedIn offers two tools to assist users in finding employment and attracting employers. Everyone on the platform may see that you're seeking for job thanks to the green banner feature. You can also activate a private notification to solely notify recruiters of your availability for work if you feel uncomfortable with it.

    Upload your resume 
    Applying for a job is much easier when your resume is uploaded to the platform because it allows you to do so straight from the app. Make sure you check the box labeled "share resume data with recruiters" to make yourself more noticeable to recruiters.
     

    Check messages and notifications 
    LinkedIn has categorized the numerous communications and spam on the platform into two groups: "focused" and "others" to ensure that you do not overlook any messages from recruiters.
     

