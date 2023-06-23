Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Can diabetic patients eat jackfruit or mangoes? Here's what health expert says

    Can diabetics consume mango and jackfruit? Dr. Lalitha Appukuttan, a specialist in weight loss and the head of the naturopathy department at NIMS Medicity in Thiruvananthapuram, has this to say.

    Diabetes is a chronic condition that develops when the body either cannot effectively use the insulin that the pancreas produces or does not create enough of it. A hormone called insulin controls blood sugar levels. Today, diabetes is a very common medical problem. People with high sugar levels are hesitant to eat when they know they have diabetes. Many questions come to mind, including what to eat, how much to eat, and which foods to stay away from. People with diabetes must first adopt a healthy diet. People with diabetes adore the fruits jackfruit and mango. But are these fruits safe for diabetics to eat? Regarding this, weight loss expert and Head of the Naturopathy department at NIMS Medicity, Thiruvananthapuram Dr Lalitha Appukuttan explains.

    "For the benefit of diabetics, jackfruit, and mangoes should be avoided. This is because when these foods are ripe, they both acquire a high glycemic index. Consuming them could lead to higher calorie intake. It remains the same even when it is green. When ripe, jackfruit has 160 calories per 100 grams as opposed to its initial 150 calories. Protein and fibre, however, are both equal in quantity. This means that when diabetics eat jackfruit, their blood sugar levels rise swiftly," says Dr Lalitha Appukuttan.

    At the same time, diabetes-related ulcers are becoming more common today. This is a result of their excessive consumption throughout the jackfruit and mango seasons. The germs quickly grow and cause them to ripen when the sugar level is high. This also leads to diabetic ulcers. Mangoes provide 100 calories per 100 grams of ripe fruit. Green mango, meanwhile, only has 66 calories. However, it also has other crucial nutrients, according to Dr. Lalita Appukuttan.

    "You may consume no more than 100 grams of jackfruit or mango for breakfast. However, take care to avoid adding additional fruits or starchy foods. After consuming jackfruit and mango, diabetics should set aside some time to exercise. This is due to the fact that if you don't exercise, blood sugar levels might rise quickly. In order to control blood sugar levels after exercise, patients with diabetes can eat any fruit, not simply jackfruit and mango. Otherwise, keep in mind that reclining down without moving around or sitting for an extended period of time after eating jackfruit, mango, or other fruits might raise blood sugar levels," said Dr. Lalitha Appukuttan.
     

