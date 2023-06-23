Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Chia Seeds to Lentils: 5 plant-based foods to boost protein intake

    First Published Jun 23, 2023, 7:00 AM IST

    Nowadays, while being healthy is so important, often at times, we tend to eat and consume a lot of unhealthy and junk foods throughout the week and days. Sometimes our health and physique also suffer a lot. So here are the 5 plant-based foods to boost protein intake in your body.

    Proteins are an integral part of our diet to stay fit and healthy. Vegetarian people start consuming non-vegetarian foods in their routine diet and meals to amplify protein intake. But this is a big myth, as many plant-based foods provide protein to the body. Even a few foods have a higher protein content than non-vegetarian foods can offer. The right plant-based foods can be apt sources of protein and other nutrients. From Chia Seeds to Lentils, here are the 5 plant-based foods to boost protein intake in your body. Without protein intake, your body can become prone to many diseases daily.

    1. Chia Seeds:

    They are low-calorie foods that are rich in fibre. They are a rich source of protein that contains 2 gm per tablespoon. They are consumed by adding them to smoothies, sprinkling them on yoghurt, or adding them to almond milk to make a pudding. They are available in supermarkets and health food stores, and they are also available online.

    2. Lentils:

    Cooked red or green lentils contain 8.84 g of protein per half cup, including potassium and iron. They are added to lunch or dinner and eaten with curries, salads, or rice as it gives more protein.

    3. Soya Products:

    It is one of the richest sources of protein in a vegetarian diet. Its varieties include firm tofu, edamame, and tempeh. It has protein between 8.5 gm and 15 gm when half a cup quantity gets consumed at once. People can even try tofu as a substitute for meat in soup or sandwiches. It also contains calcium and iron.

    4. Potatoes:

    A baked potato has 8 gm of protein. Besides, potatoes are high in other nutrients like Vitamin C and potassium. Adding two tablespoons of humus to a snack is also healthy as it increases the protein content. Two tablespoons of hummus contain 3 gm of protein.

    5. Almonds:

    Almonds contain 16.5 gm of protein in half a cup. It is healthy and good for the eyes and skin since it provides a good amount of Vitamin E in the body.

