Can a skinny person suffer from fatty liver disease? Read this NOW

The prevailing belief is that individuals who are obese are more likely to develop fatty liver disease due to the presence of excess body fat. But today, slim people adopting unhealthy eating habits develop fatty liver disease equally.

“Skinny fat” is a health concern that is spreading fast among younger populations, including in India. The two chief perpetrators of this condition are -- sedentary lifestyle and the consumption of highly processed foods. Skinny fat is characterized by excess hidden fat surrounding the internal organs, even among people with a slim or thin appearance with little muscle mass. Skinny fat can lead to various health risks, including liver diseases, such as fatty liver disease, diabetes, hypertension, dyslipidemia, polycystic ovarian disease, hypothyroidism, cardiac issues, and ischemic strokes.

As mentioned earlier, poor diet and lack of physical activity produce skinny fat. In Indian populations, where protein intake may be inadequate and easy carbs like sugary drinks and processed foods are popular, muscle mass tends to get reduced, even as visceral fat accumulates in the abdominal area. Additionally, conditions like insulin resistance, commonly seen in diabetes, can further worsen the accumulation of hidden fat, increasing the risk of liver diseases. But today, slim people adopting unhealthy eating habits are equally developing fatty liver disease.

Dr. G. Moinoddin, Consultant - Bariatric Laparoscopic Surgeon, Manipal Hospital, Millers Road, said “Fatty liver is a serious condition characterized by the build-up of fat around the liver. The constant accumulation of fat causes the outer part of the liver to thicken and its cells to harden, making this liver disease particularly dangerous. If left untreated, it can progress to liver cirrhosis or liver cancer. However, the risk of developing fatty liver is higher in individuals who consume junk food, cold drinks, soda, and alcohol or follow a high-fat diet.

Recent research has revealed that even thin individuals are susceptible to developing the fatty liver disease at a faster rate, and scientists have provided explanations for this phenomenon. Lean individuals are defined as those with a Body Mass Index (BMI) of 25 or lower, and a waist circumference of 90 centimetres (cm) or lesser for men, or 80 cm or lesser for women. Obese individuals were defined as those with BMI over 30, and a waist circumference of over 102 cm for men, or over 88 cm for women.”

Dr. Rajiv Lochan, Lead Consultant - HPB and Liver Transplantation Surgery, Manipal Hospital Old Airport Road said, “Indians have a particular genetic predisposition to fatty liver disease. Individuals with this genetic make-up are at increased risk of liver disease”.The hip-waist ratio is a good measure of the predisposition of an individual for fatty liver disease and metabolic syndrome”

The fact that fatty liver disease affects people who are not merely overweight or obese must be understood. In fact, studies have revealed that the illness can also strike thin persons. This is frequently caused by a condition known as "skinny fat," in which people have high body fat percentages despite seeming slender. Poor dietary practices and sedentary lifestyles are known risk factors for fatty liver disease in slim persons, while the underlying causes are poorly understood. Even in people who are not overweight, a diet heavy in sugar and processed carbohydrates can build up fat in the liver. A fatty liver disease risk factor is also insufficient exercise and physical activity.

Therefore, regardless of a patient's weight or body mass index, doctors must carefully screen for fatty liver disease.

Patients should be informed about the value of maintaining a healthy diet and exercising regularly to prevent and treat fatty liver disease. Doctors can assist their patients in avoiding the major health issues related to this condition by being proactive in their care.

Symptoms of fatty liver disease

Following are some of the major symptoms of fatty liver disease.

● Fatigue and weakness

● Loss of appetite or not feeling like eating food

● Feeling stuffy all day long or feeling heavy in the abdomen

● Moderate or severe pain in the mid-region of the stomach

● Nausea and dizziness

● Yellowing of eyes and skin (symptoms of jaundice)

Precautions

Slim people with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) should consume more plant-based, high-fiber diets while reducing simple carbohydrate foods. Syrups with high fructose content, processed grains, and other added sugars are examples of simple carbohydrates that are linked to insulin resistance and an increase in fatty liver tissue.

● Stay at a healthy weight

● Exercise regularly

● Limit your alcohol consumption

● Take medications as prescribed

In conclusion, everyone should undergo a BMI analysis and make necessary lifestyle changes, such as undertaking regular physical activity, eating a balanced diet with adequate proteins, and limiting the intake of processed carbs and fat. Medications or bariatric surgery may sometimes become necessary to achieve a fit and healthy body. Consulting with a healthcare professional is crucial in developing a personalized plan to transition from having skinny fat in your body to becoming fit and reducing the risk of falling prey to liver diseases and other health complications.