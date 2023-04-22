Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    From Lemon Rice to Rice Pakora: Turn your leftover rice into these 5 tasty delicacies

    First Published Apr 22, 2023, 7:00 AM IST

    From lemon rice to rice pakora, here are fun and super-interesting ways to turn your leftover rice into these five tasty delicacies. Know more.

    article_image1

    Image: Youtube Video Still

    There is some leftover rice we all have in our kitchens. We do wonder how to use it or what recipe to make it. Usually, as a habit, we do not throw away leftover food. It also includes rice. Our homes have leftover rice from the previous night that we use up the next day. 

    Often, we do refrigerate and use the rice the next day. Do not keep leftover rice for a long time. Use it within a day or some hours. Here are five ways to turn leftover rice into five yummy Indian rice delicacies.

    article_image2

    Image: Youtube Video Still

    1. Rice pakoras:

    These are super crispy and soft pakoras made with leftover cooked rice. Rice pakoras have a crisp texture from out and are soft from within. They are so good that you would not guess these pakoras are prepared from rice.

    article_image3

    Image: Youtube Video Still

    2. Rice cutlet:

    These are crisp and delicious rice cutlets. The rice cutlet recipe is easy to prepare. You need just the cooked rice along with some boiled potatoes. Add your spices. Mix everything. Then shallow fry or pan fry the cutlets. Serve rice cutlets with coriander chutney, tamarind chutney, mint coriander chutney, or pudina chutney.

    article_image4

    Image: Youtube Video Still

    3. Lemon rice:

    Lemon rice is crunchy and flavorful. It is a tangy rice recipe from South Indian cuisine. It is one of the most popular and renowned rice recipes from South India. You can make lemon rice with freshly cooked rice or also leftover rice.

    article_image5

    Image: Youtube Video Still

    4. Tamarind rice:

    It is a popular South Indian dish made out of sour and spiced rice made with tamarind pulp and spices. This dish is also known as puliyodharai or puliyogare in the Tamil language.

    article_image6

    Image: Youtube Video Still

    5. Tawa Pulao:

    Tawa pulao is a popular Mumbai street food of rice. The vegetables got sauteed together with pav bhaji masala and other spices-herbs. The street vendors use a huge Tawa. Also, they make pav bhaji, masala pav, and tawa pulao on this tawa. This dish is made, in a frying pan or a kadai (wok).

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Numerology Prediction for April 22, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number AJR

    Numerology Prediction for April 22, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Daily Horoscope for April 22, 2023: Good day for Aries, health of Leo may be affected and more AJR

    Daily Horoscope for April 22, 2023: Good day for Aries, health of Leo may be affected and more

    Daily Horoscope for April 21 2023 Pisces Aquarius Scorpio Leo Virgo Capricorn Taurus Aries gcw

    Daily Horoscope for April 21, 2023: Be careful Aries, Taurus; good day for Virgo

    Numerology Prediction for April 21 2023 Heres what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for April 21, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    What is Lymphoma? Know its symptoms, causes and treatment RBA

    What is Lymphoma? Know its symptoms, causes and treatment

    Recent Stories

    Salman Khan poses for a million dollar selfie with Aamir Khan as they welcome Eid together; See PIC

    Salman Khan poses for a million dollar selfie with Aamir Khan as they welcome Eid together; See PIC

    Numerology Prediction for April 22, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number AJR

    Numerology Prediction for April 22, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Why did Priyanka Chopra not fight for 'pay parity' in India? know details vma

    Why did Priyanka Chopra not fight for 'pay parity' in Bollywood? know details

    IPL 2023, Chennai Super Kings vs SunRisers Hyderabad: Ravindra Jadeja-Devon Conway show keeps CSK going with 9-run win over SRH-ayh

    IPL 2023: Ravindra Jadeja-Devon Conway show keeps CSK going with 7-wicket win over SRH

    Kriti Sanon expresses excitement to go Indore for THIS reason vma

    Kriti Sanon expresses excitement to go Indore for THIS reason

    Recent Videos

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event vma

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    Video Icon
    Is Rekha wearing goggles at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house AHA

    Is Rekha wearing sunglasses at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house

    Video Icon
    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing

    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind dangerous bike stunt

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind THIS dangerous bike stunt (WATCH)

    Video Icon