From Lemon Rice to Rice Pakora: Turn your leftover rice into these 5 tasty delicacies

From lemon rice to rice pakora, here are fun and super-interesting ways to turn your leftover rice into these five tasty delicacies. Know more.

There is some leftover rice we all have in our kitchens. We do wonder how to use it or what recipe to make it. Usually, as a habit, we do not throw away leftover food. It also includes rice. Our homes have leftover rice from the previous night that we use up the next day. Often, we do refrigerate and use the rice the next day. Do not keep leftover rice for a long time. Use it within a day or some hours. Here are five ways to turn leftover rice into five yummy Indian rice delicacies.

1. Rice pakoras: These are super crispy and soft pakoras made with leftover cooked rice. Rice pakoras have a crisp texture from out and are soft from within. They are so good that you would not guess these pakoras are prepared from rice.

2. Rice cutlet: These are crisp and delicious rice cutlets. The rice cutlet recipe is easy to prepare. You need just the cooked rice along with some boiled potatoes. Add your spices. Mix everything. Then shallow fry or pan fry the cutlets. Serve rice cutlets with coriander chutney, tamarind chutney, mint coriander chutney, or pudina chutney.

3. Lemon rice: Lemon rice is crunchy and flavorful. It is a tangy rice recipe from South Indian cuisine. It is one of the most popular and renowned rice recipes from South India. You can make lemon rice with freshly cooked rice or also leftover rice.

4. Tamarind rice: It is a popular South Indian dish made out of sour and spiced rice made with tamarind pulp and spices. This dish is also known as puliyodharai or puliyogare in the Tamil language.

