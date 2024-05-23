Buddha Purnima 2024: Know Shubh muhurat, history, auspicious rituals, wishes, and more

Buddha Purnima 2024: Buddha Purnima, also known as Vesak, is the most important festival for Buddhists worldwide. This is celebrated with excitement and devotion in many nations, including India, Tibet, China, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Tibet.

Buddha Purnima, a religious holiday observed by Buddhists worldwide, commemorates the birth of Gautama Buddha, the founder of Buddhism. While the precise day of his birth is uncertain, it is traditionally celebrated on the full moon day of the Vaisakha month in the Hindu lunar calendar. This year, Buddha Purnima occurs on Thursday, May 23rd, 2024. Lumbini is a sacred pilgrimage site.

Born in 623 BC amid the tranquil grounds of Lumbini, Nepal, Prince Siddhartha Gautama, later known as Gautama Buddha, started on a spiritual journey that would have far-reaching consequences. Lumbini, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is a popular pilgrimage site for Buddhists, attracting travellers worldwide.

The importance of Buddha Purnima

Buddha Purnima is a day set aside to concentrate on Buddhism's essential ideals of peace, compassion, and enlightenment. In areas of South and Southeast Asia, the festival overlaps with Vesak, a celebration commemorating Buddha's enlightenment and passage into Nirvana. This important event is an opportunity to share the message of peace and harmony. Consider making holiday cards or social media postings with emotional messages for your loved ones.

Buddha Purnima Timings:

Thursday, May 23, 2024

Purnima Tithi Begins: 06:47 PM on May 22, 2024

Purnima Tithi ends at 07:22 PM on May 23, 2024.

Rituals for Buddha Purnima 2024

On this day, devotees go to Buddhist temples and monasteries to worship, chant texts, and contemplate. Special rituals and discourses are frequently performed to commemorate the life and teachings of Lord Buddha.

Devotees clean and embellish Budha statues with flowers, incense, and candles. In certain cultures, a ritual washing of the Buddha statue with water and fragrant liquids is undertaken to represent the purification of one's own mind and spirit.

Reading and singing from sacred Buddhist texts is another approach to appreciate the Buddha's teachings while also seeking inspiration for personal development.

Making offerings to the destitute or Brahmins is also regarded auspicious and is said to bring Lord Vishnu's grace.

Early morning, after a bath, presenting arghya to the Sun and sprinkling black sesame seeds into running water are suggested practices.

The festival is around meditation and awareness. Devotees spend time in quiet thought, considering the Buddha's teachings and seeking to implement them into their daily lives.

Wishes for Buddha Purnima for friends and family

May this Buddha Purnima bring peace to your heart, harmony to your home, and true happiness to you and your family.

I wish you a blessed Buddha Purnima. May this day guide you on a path towards inner peace and lasting happiness.

On this Buddha Purnima, embrace the teachings of Lord Buddha and overcome life's challenges with positivity.

On the occasion of Buddha Purnima, I wish you a joyous and peaceful day. May you overcome the challenges in your life and embrace peace and positivity.

Happy Buddha Purnima to you and your family! On this annual festival, may Lord Buddha guide you on the path to enlightenment and eternal happiness.

I wish you the happiest Buddha Purnima. May Lord Buddha's divine grace always be with you and fill your life with joy.

May the full moon day of Buddha Purnima bring harmony to your home, peace to your heart, and true happiness to you and all your family.

