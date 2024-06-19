Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Struggling with Income tax management? Here are 10 easy ways to take control

    Here are 10 easy ways to manage your income tax.

    Struggling with Income tax management? Here are 10 easy ways to take control
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Jun 19, 2024, 1:05 PM IST

    Managing income tax effectively involves several strategies that can help individuals and businesses minimize tax liabilities legally and efficiently. Here are 10 easy ways to manage your income tax.

    Keep organized records

    Maintain detailed records of income, expenses, investments, and deductions throughout the year. This helps in accurately filing tax returns and claiming deductions.

    Understand tax deductions and credits

    Educate yourself about available deductions (e.g., for charitable donations, and medical expenses) and tax credits (e.g., for education expenses, and dependent care). Claiming these can reduce your taxable income or tax liability.

    Also read: High cholesterol: Know how lifestyle modifications help to reduce high triglyceride levels

    Contribute to retirement accounts

    Contributions to retirement accounts like 401(k)s, IRAs (Individual Retirement Accounts), or RRSPs (Registered Retirement Savings Plans) can reduce taxable income for the year, potentially lowering your tax bill.

    Take advantage of tax-deferred investments

    Investments in tax-deferred accounts such as Health Savings Accounts (HSAs) or 529 college savings plans can grow tax-free or tax-deferred, providing long-term tax benefits.

    Plan charitable contributions

    Donate to eligible charities before the end of the tax year to qualify for charitable deductions. Keep receipts or acknowledgments for tax purposes.

    Maximize flexible spending accounts (FSAs)

    If offered by your employer, contribute to FSAs for healthcare or dependent care expenses. Contributions are made pre-tax, reducing taxable income.

    Consider tax-loss harvesting

    Offset capital gains by selling investments that have experienced a loss. This can reduce taxable gains and potentially lower your overall tax liability.

    Review tax bracket thresholds

    Understand the tax brackets applicable to your income level. Managing income to stay within lower brackets or qualify for deductions and credits effectively can minimize taxes.

    Utilize tax software or professional help

    Use tax preparation software or consult with a tax professional to ensure accurate filing and maximize eligible deductions and credits.

    Stay informed about tax law changes

    Regularly update yourself on changes in tax laws and regulations. Being aware of new deductions, credits, or changes in tax rates can help you optimize your tax strategy.

    Last Updated Jun 19, 2024, 1:05 PM IST
