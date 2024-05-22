6 cities from Kerala make it to 2024 Oxford Global Cities Index; check them out

Every year, the Global Cities Index Report evaluates the 1,000 biggest cities worldwide, including 163 different nations in five important criteria. Thrissur, a city in Kerala, has topped the list for the best quality of life, surpassing major cities like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Mumbai.

Kochi: In a surprising turn, Thrissur, a city in Kerala, has topped the list for the best quality of life, surpassing major cities like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Mumbai. According to the Oxford Economics Global City Index, Thrissur is ranked 757th globally for quality of life, while Kochi follows closely at 765th position. Mumbai ranks at 915th position, while the national capital, Delhi, is at 838th position. Bengaluru, known as an IT hub, is placed at 847th position, with Hyderabad following at 882nd position. Conversely, Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh ranks lowest at 966th position.

The list, which compares 1000 cities worldwide, is compiled annually as part of the Oxford Economics Global City Index, encompassing cities from 163 different countries.

The index is computed by evaluating scores across various categories including Economics, Human Capital, Quality of Life, Environment, and Governance. These individual scores are then aggregated to produce an overall rank for each city. As of 2023, cities included in the report collectively represented 60% of global GDP and accounted for 30% of the world's population.

Delhi secured the 55th rank in the Human Capital category and 108th in the Economics category, while Bengaluru ranked 179th in Human Capital and 171st in Economics.

In the general ranking based on economic quality, human resources, quality of life, environment, and governance, Kochi leads at 521st position, followed by Thrissur at 550th, Kozhikode at 580th, Kottayam at 649th, Thiruvananthapuram at 686th, and Kannur at 759th. Interestingly, Kochi, Thrissur, Kozhikode and Kottayam surpassed Thiruvananthapuram.

Ahmedabad stands at the 654th position, while Delhi claims the highest rank among Indian cities at 350th position. Bengaluru, known as the IT hub of India, holds the 427th position. Sultanpur in Uttar Pradesh ranks at the bottom of the list at 1000th position.

Once again, New York has attained the highest ranking in all five categories with a perfect score of 100. London and San Jose secured the 2nd and 3rd positions, respectively.



