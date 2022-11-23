Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Breakfast recipes: Try these delicious Korean dishes to jump start your day with a twist

    Korean breakfast is the best choice if you want to go Asian. It offers excellent dishes, ranging from mild to bold flavours and bringing a twist compared to the conventional menu you follow. Here is a list of some recipes you can try out. 

    Breakfast recipes: Try these delicious Korean dishes to jump start your day with a twist sur
    Author
    Suruchi N G
    First Published Nov 23, 2022, 7:00 AM IST

    Korean culture is taking over the globe's popular music bands, fashion, and food, this country's influence can be felt worldwide. Nutrition plays a crucial role in Korean culture. Many Korean dramas show their mouth-watering, delectable cuisine. The list of Korean delights never ends, indulging in mouth-watering, spicy Tteok-bokki, delicious bibimpap, ramen etc. which often leaves us spoilt and craving for choice. We present some delicious lip-smacking recipes for breakfast if you love Korean food.

    ALSO READ: Winter is here, health benefits of including ghee in your daily diet

    Steamed omelette:

    1. Fill an earthen pot with water as it boils.
    2. In the meantime, break two eggs in a bowl. Add chopped green onions and carrots to the eggs and whisk them thoroughly.
    3. Season generously; half tsp of sugar can be added as a taste enhancer; in the end, whisk it once.
    4. Wait a minute after adding to water one teaspoon of sesame oil.
    5. Pour the mixture of eggs into the boiled water and cover it for 2-3 minutes until the eggs are set.

    Korean pancake: 

    1. Put three-fourth cups of all-purpose flour in a large bowl and mix thoroughly with water. It ensures that a mixture of thick consistency is ready.
    2. Add red chilli flakes, soy sauce, and salt to enhance the taste.
    3. Add green and chopped onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, zucchini, sweet potato, carrots, and potatoes to the all-purpose flour paste.
    4. Add a mixed layer in a heated pan and spread with oil.
    5. Cook from both sides till crispy spreading oil liberally.

    Kimichi toast: 

    1. Add chopped cabbage to a glass or steel bowl, and sprinkle salt over it.
    2. Leave it for about 3-4 hours to get a little wilted.
    3. Once the cabbage becomes soft, squeeze it a few times.
    4. Mix it with some finely chopped garlic spring onions, sugar, soya sauce, chilli flakes and white vinegar.
    5. Leave it for 24 hours before using it in a sealed container.
    6. Mix the kimchi with some cream cheese and mayonnaise with salt.
    7. Spread the kimchi mixture between the pieces of toasted slices of bread.
    8. Garnish with coriander leaves and enjoy hot.

    ALSO READ: European destinations you can visit for a romantic getaway

    Last Updated Nov 23, 2022, 7:00 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Numerology Prediction for November 23 2022 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for November 23, 2022: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Daily Horoscope for November 23 2022 Taurus Aries Sagittarius Capricorn Virgo gcw

    Daily Horoscope for November 23, 2022: Good day for Taurus, Aries; be careful Capricorn

    Oxford word of the year 2022 to face its first public vote; check details AJR

    Oxford word of the year 2022 to face its first public vote; check details

    Aerobics exercise can decrease the risk of cancer, find out here sur

    Aerobics exercise can decrease the risk of cancer, find out here

    5 reasons you should wear sunscreen even during winters sur

    5 reasons you should wear sunscreen even during winters

    Recent Stories

    IPL 2023 Auction: Joe Root set to put forward his name in a bid to end T20 absence-ayh

    IPL 2023 Auction: Joe Root set to put forward his name in a bid to end T20 absence

    football 51 goals & counting Olivier Giroud equals Thierry Henry's French record in Qatar World Cup 2022 clash against Australia snt

    51 goals & counting! Giroud equals Thierry Henry's French record in World Cup 2022 clash against Australia

    football Giroud brace to magical Mbappe - 8 breathtaking moments from France Qatar World Cup 2022 win over Australia snt

    Giroud's brace to magical Mbappe - 8 breathtaking moments from France's World Cup 2022 win over Australia

    Football frenzy turns violent in Kerala; fans clash with police during roadshow

    Football frenzy turns violent in Kerala; fans clash with police during roadshow

    Clout of tiny cabal of Western think-tanks needs to be challenged: Sanjeev Sanyal

    Clout of tiny cabal of Western think-tanks needs to be challenged: Sanjeev Sanyal

    Recent Videos

    Video Inside the mind of a Black Hawk helicopter pilot

    Video: Inside the mind of a Black Hawk helicopter pilot

    Video Icon
    Mangaluru blast: More clues emerge about key suspect Shariq

    Mangaluru blast: More clues emerge about 'bomber' Shariq

    Video Icon
    USS Gerald R Ford: World's largest warship is in European waters

    World's largest warship is in European waters

    Video Icon
    Truck loses brakes Pune-Bengaluru highway, causes 24-vehicle pile-up

    Truck loses brakes on Pune-Bengaluru highway, causes 24-vehicle pile-up

    Video Icon
    Both Kashi and Tamil Nadu are 'Shivmay' and 'Shaktimay': PM Modi inaugurates Sangamam in Varanasi

    Both Kashi and Tamil Nadu are 'Shivmay' and 'Shaktimay': PM Modi inaugurates Sangamam in Varanasi

    Video Icon