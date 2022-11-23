Breakfast recipes: Try these delicious Korean dishes to jump start your day with a twist
Korean breakfast is the best choice if you want to go Asian. It offers excellent dishes, ranging from mild to bold flavours and bringing a twist compared to the conventional menu you follow. Here is a list of some recipes you can try out.
Korean culture is taking over the globe's popular music bands, fashion, and food, this country's influence can be felt worldwide. Nutrition plays a crucial role in Korean culture. Many Korean dramas show their mouth-watering, delectable cuisine. The list of Korean delights never ends, indulging in mouth-watering, spicy Tteok-bokki, delicious bibimpap, ramen etc. which often leaves us spoilt and craving for choice. We present some delicious lip-smacking recipes for breakfast if you love Korean food.
ALSO READ: Winter is here, health benefits of including ghee in your daily diet
Steamed omelette:
- Fill an earthen pot with water as it boils.
- In the meantime, break two eggs in a bowl. Add chopped green onions and carrots to the eggs and whisk them thoroughly.
- Season generously; half tsp of sugar can be added as a taste enhancer; in the end, whisk it once.
- Wait a minute after adding to water one teaspoon of sesame oil.
- Pour the mixture of eggs into the boiled water and cover it for 2-3 minutes until the eggs are set.
Korean pancake:
- Put three-fourth cups of all-purpose flour in a large bowl and mix thoroughly with water. It ensures that a mixture of thick consistency is ready.
- Add red chilli flakes, soy sauce, and salt to enhance the taste.
- Add green and chopped onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, zucchini, sweet potato, carrots, and potatoes to the all-purpose flour paste.
- Add a mixed layer in a heated pan and spread with oil.
- Cook from both sides till crispy spreading oil liberally.
Kimichi toast:
- Add chopped cabbage to a glass or steel bowl, and sprinkle salt over it.
- Leave it for about 3-4 hours to get a little wilted.
- Once the cabbage becomes soft, squeeze it a few times.
- Mix it with some finely chopped garlic spring onions, sugar, soya sauce, chilli flakes and white vinegar.
- Leave it for 24 hours before using it in a sealed container.
- Mix the kimchi with some cream cheese and mayonnaise with salt.
- Spread the kimchi mixture between the pieces of toasted slices of bread.
- Garnish with coriander leaves and enjoy hot.
ALSO READ: European destinations you can visit for a romantic getaway