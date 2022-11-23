Breakfast recipes: Try these delicious Korean dishes to jump start your day with a twist

Korean breakfast is the best choice if you want to go Asian. It offers excellent dishes, ranging from mild to bold flavours and bringing a twist compared to the conventional menu you follow. Here is a list of some recipes you can try out.

Korean culture is taking over the globe's popular music bands, fashion, and food, this country's influence can be felt worldwide. Nutrition plays a crucial role in Korean culture. Many Korean dramas show their mouth-watering, delectable cuisine. The list of Korean delights never ends, indulging in mouth-watering, spicy Tteok-bokki, delicious bibimpap, ramen etc. which often leaves us spoilt and craving for choice. We present some delicious lip-smacking recipes for breakfast if you love Korean food.

Steamed omelette:

Fill an earthen pot with water as it boils. In the meantime, break two eggs in a bowl. Add chopped green onions and carrots to the eggs and whisk them thoroughly. Season generously; half tsp of sugar can be added as a taste enhancer; in the end, whisk it once. Wait a minute after adding to water one teaspoon of sesame oil. Pour the mixture of eggs into the boiled water and cover it for 2-3 minutes until the eggs are set.

Korean pancake:

Put three-fourth cups of all-purpose flour in a large bowl and mix thoroughly with water. It ensures that a mixture of thick consistency is ready. Add red chilli flakes, soy sauce, and salt to enhance the taste. Add green and chopped onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, zucchini, sweet potato, carrots, and potatoes to the all-purpose flour paste. Add a mixed layer in a heated pan and spread with oil. Cook from both sides till crispy spreading oil liberally.

Kimichi toast:

Add chopped cabbage to a glass or steel bowl, and sprinkle salt over it. Leave it for about 3-4 hours to get a little wilted. Once the cabbage becomes soft, squeeze it a few times. Mix it with some finely chopped garlic spring onions, sugar, soya sauce, chilli flakes and white vinegar. Leave it for 24 hours before using it in a sealed container. Mix the kimchi with some cream cheese and mayonnaise with salt. Spread the kimchi mixture between the pieces of toasted slices of bread. Garnish with coriander leaves and enjoy hot.

