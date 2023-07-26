Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Beware of germs: Here are 6 ways to clean your children's toys

    First Published Jul 26, 2023, 3:06 PM IST

    Our primary priority as parents is to provide a clean and safe environment for our kids. While offering enjoyment and pleasure, children's toys are also prone to picking up grime, germs, and pathogens with repeated use. In addition to encouraging a healthy play environment, keeping these toys clean also helps increase their longevity.

    ALSO READ: Dhokla to Thepla: 10 Gujarati delicacies that will leave you craving for more

    1. Mild soap and water

    Add a few drops of mild dish soap to a basin of warm water. Carefully clean the toys by dipping a soft cloth or sponge into the soapy water, paying close attention to any nooks or difficult-to-reach areas.

    1. Vinegar Solution

    In a spray bottle, combine equal amounts of water and white vinegar to make a vinegar solution. Spray the solution over the surfaces of plastic or hard toys, then wipe them down with a fresh cloth. Spot-clean plush toys with a towel dipped in the vinegar solution.

    1. Steam Cleaning

    Steam cleaning is a very effective way to sanitize toys and safe due to the absence of chemicals. Use a handheld steam cleaner to pass over the surfaces if your child's toys can withstand moisture.

    1. Baking Soda Paste

    Combine baking soda and a small amount of water. Apply the paste to the unclean regions, scrub delicately, and thoroughly rinse. A natural abrasive like baking soda can remove stains and leave toys looking clean and new.

    1. Machine Washing for Plush Toys

    Plush toys must be cleaned frequently since allergens and mites can thrive on them. Check the care label for instructions and also remember to put them inside a mesh laundry bag.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Mabel (@mabelsprockerpup)

    1. Disinfectant Wipes

    Disinfectant wipes are an ideal choice for a quick and practical way to clean small plastic toys or those with electronic components. Look for wipes that are chemically free and safe to use around kids.

    ALSO READ: From Heart Health to Brain Health: Know the bountiful benefits of Grapes

    Last Updated Jul 26, 2023, 3:06 PM IST
