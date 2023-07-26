Beware of germs: Here are 6 ways to clean your children's toys

Discover six effective methods to keep your kids' toys clean and germ-free. Maintain a healthy play environment for children. By Leona Merlin Antony

Our primary priority as parents is to provide a clean and safe environment for our kids. While offering enjoyment and pleasure, children's toys are also prone to picking up grime, germs, and pathogens with repeated use. In addition to encouraging a healthy play environment, keeping these toys clean also helps increase their longevity.

Mild soap and water

Add a few drops of mild dish soap to a basin of warm water. Carefully clean the toys by dipping a soft cloth or sponge into the soapy water, paying close attention to any nooks or difficult-to-reach areas.

Vinegar Solution

In a spray bottle, combine equal amounts of water and white vinegar to make a vinegar solution. Spray the solution over the surfaces of plastic or hard toys, then wipe them down with a fresh cloth. Spot-clean plush toys with a towel dipped in the vinegar solution.

Steam Cleaning

Steam cleaning is a very effective way to sanitize toys and safe due to the absence of chemicals. Use a handheld steam cleaner to pass over the surfaces if your child's toys can withstand moisture.

Baking Soda Paste

Combine baking soda and a small amount of water. Apply the paste to the unclean regions, scrub delicately, and thoroughly rinse. A natural abrasive like baking soda can remove stains and leave toys looking clean and new.

Machine Washing for Plush Toys

Plush toys must be cleaned frequently since allergens and mites can thrive on them. Check the care label for instructions and also remember to put them inside a mesh laundry bag.

Disinfectant Wipes

Disinfectant wipes are an ideal choice for a quick and practical way to clean small plastic toys or those with electronic components. Look for wipes that are chemically free and safe to use around kids.

