    Dhokla to Thepla: 10 Gujarati delicacies that will leave you craving for more

    Discover the vibrant world of Gujarati cuisine, brimming with vegetarian delights like Dhokla, Thepla, Undhiyu, and more. Embark on a delightful gastronomic journey through the flavors of Gujarat!

    Dhokla to Thepla: 10 Gujarati delicacies that will leave you craving for more
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 26, 2023, 12:46 PM IST

    Gujarat, a vibrant state situated in western India, is renowned for its rich cultural heritage, welcoming people, and of course, its delectable cuisine. Gujarati food holds a special place in the hearts of food enthusiasts across the country. Known for its distinctive flavors, vegetarian delights, and creative use of spices, it offers a diverse range of dishes that leave taste buds yearning for more.

    Dhokla

    Dhokla, perhaps one of Gujarat's most iconic dishes, is a steamed savory cake made from fermented chickpea flour. Soft, spongy, and topped with a delightful mustard and sesame seed tempering, Dhokla is perfect as a snack or a light meal. Served with tangy green chutney, it presents an explosion of flavors in every bite.

    Thepla

    Thepla, a spiced flatbread made from whole wheat flour and infused with fenugreek leaves, is a versatile and popular Gujarati food. Often enjoyed during travels due to its extended shelf life, Thepla is an ideal companion for journeys. Pair it with pickles, curd, or a hot cup of tea, and you have a comforting and satisfying meal.

    Khandvi 

    Khandvi, a delightful snack with a unique texture, is made from gram flour rolls seasoned with mustard and grated coconut. The thin, bite-sized rolls melt in your mouth, leaving behind a burst of flavors that reflect Gujarati hospitality and culinary finesse.

    Undhiyu

    Undhiyu is a traditional Gujarati mixed vegetable stew prepared with a medley of winter vegetables like yam, beans, brinjals, and more. Seasoned with a special blend of spices, this hearty dish is a celebration of the seasonal bounty, capturing the essence of Gujarat's culinary traditions.

    Handvo

    Handvo is a savory cake made from rice, lentils, and mixed vegetables, often tempered with mustard seeds and sesame seeds. Baked to perfection, it offers a harmonious blend of textures and flavors, making it a popular choice for both casual meals and special occasions.

    Fafda

    Fafda, a crunchy snack made from chickpea flour, is an all-time favorite street food in Gujarat. Best enjoyed with sweet and sticky jalebi, this combination creates a symphony of contrasting tastes that perfectly encapsulates the essence of Gujarati cuisine.

    Sev Tamatar

    Sev Tamatar is a tangy tomato curry topped with crispy sev, a popular Indian snack made from gram flour. The dish's perfect balance of spiciness and tanginess creates a delightful fusion of flavors that pairs well with rice or Indian bread.

    Dal Dhokli

    Dal Dhokli is a comforting one-pot dish that combines wheat flour dumplings with a spiced lentil soup. This soul-soothing delicacy not only fills the stomach but also warms the heart with its homely appeal.

    Sukhadi 

    Sukhadi is a simple and indulgent dessert made from wheat flour, ghee, and jaggery. This melt-in-your-mouth sweet treat is a symbol of love and celebration, often shared during festivals and auspicious occasions.

    Shrikhand

    Shrikhand, a sumptuous dessert made from strained yogurt, saffron, cardamom, and nuts, is a divine indulgence that leaves a lasting impression. Its rich and creamy texture, along with the aroma of exotic spices, makes it a fitting finale to any Gujarati meal.

    Gujarati food is a tapestry of flavors, traditions, and cultural heritage that delights food enthusiasts from all walks of life. Its emphasis on vegetarianism, vibrant use of spices, and unique cooking techniques make it stand out in the culinary landscape of India. From the iconic Dhokla to the decadent Shrikhand, each dish reflects the love, warmth, and hospitable nature of the Gujarati people. Whether you are exploring the bustling streets or relishing a home-cooked meal, Gujarati cuisine promises a gastronomic journey that satiates not just hunger but the soul as well. So, savor the flavors of Gujarat and experience the joy of this remarkable culinary heritage.

