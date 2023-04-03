Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Beauty tips: Bell Pepper to Tomato-best foods to get healthy and glowing skin

    Here are some best beauty foods, according to Nutritionist Neeshu Saini, Clinical Dietitian at Chicnutrix, that will help you glow from the inside out.

    First Published Apr 3, 2023, 2:55 PM IST

    The concept of beauty may seem simple at first glance, but in reality, it encompasses various complex factors. In modern times, many individuals focus solely on achieving external beauty, striving for perfection in their appearance. However, internal beauty's significance, reflected through healthy and glowing skin, often goes overlooked. Achieving this type of beauty, it takes more than just costly products and fashionable clothing.

    Beauty should be a desire for every individual, not just from an external perspective but also from within. Our skin, as the most visible organ in our body, indicates our overall health and vitality. To attain and maintain this beauty, many factors come into play, such as sufficient sleep, hydration, and proper nutrition that provides essential macronutrients and micronutrients. These factors play a critical role.

    Here are some best beauty foods, according to Nutritionist Neeshu Saini, Clinical Dietitian at Chicnutrix that will help you glow from the inside out.

    Bell Pepper:
    Capsicum, also known as bell pepper, is a versatile vegetable that can enhance the flavor and nutritional value of your meals. Rich in essential micronutrients such as Vitamin C, Vitamin B6, potassium, and iron, it not only adds charm and taste to your food but also promotes healthy skin by aiding in tissue repair, collagen synthesis, and acting as an antioxidant. With its numerous health benefits, capsicum is a valuable addition to any balanced diet.

    Tomato:
    Tomatoes, a common fruit found in most kitchens, offer numerous benefits for our skin and gut health. Scientifically known as Solanum lycopersicum, this humble fruit is packed with a range of health-enhancing properties. Incorporating tomatoes into your daily diet or skincare routine can yield significant benefits for your overall health
    and well-being.

    Some notable benefits of tomatoes and how to fully leverage them include:

    Regulating Excess Oil Production: Rich in lycopene, a powerful antioxidant, tomatoes can reduce excess oil production and protect against sunburn, making them an ideal addition to your skincare routine.

    Exfoliation and Soothing Inflammation: Tomatoes contain enzymes that make them excellent exfoliators, removing dead skin cells and soothing skin inflammation.

    Nutrient-Rich: Tomatoes are an excellent source of essential vitamins, including A, C, and K. The acidic nature of tomatoes helps maintain the pH level of your skin, further promoting healthy, glowing skin.

    Broccoli:
    Broccoli is a vegetable that is packed with essential nutrients that offer benefits not just for our health but for our skin as well. With the desire for youthful and glowing skin being a common goal, broccoli is an excellent addition to any diet. Broccoli contains a powerful component called sulforaphane that is known for repairing sun-damaged skin. It works by neutralizing harmful free radicals and reducing inflammation caused by UV radiation. The sulforaphane in broccoli has also been shown to prevent the breakdown of collagen, which is essential for maintaining firm and elastic skin.

    Incorporating broccoli into your diet can offer numerous health and skin benefits, making it an excellent addition to your regular meals. By consuming this nutrient-rich vegetable regularly, you can enjoy healthier and more radiant-looking skin.

    Hemp Seed:
    Hemp seeds are often considered a superfood due to their rich nutritional profile and numerous health benefits. In addition to promoting overall health, hemp  seeds are also a great addition to your skincare routine. They are a powerhouse of anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties, which can help reduce inflammation and prevent bacterial infections on the skin.

