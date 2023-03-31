Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    3 simple home remedies to lighten your dark underarms

    First Published Mar 31, 2023, 7:30 AM IST

    Especially for the people who suffer from the problem of having black underarms, here are the 3 simple home remedies to lighten the most sensitive and important part of your body.

    Image: Getty Images

    Summers are already here. Women like to wear sleeveless dresses this season, as they feel more comfortable and look good. Many people are worried about wearing sleeveless as they have the problem of black underarms. 

    If you are also troubled by this problem, we are sharing with you three effective home remedies, with the help of which you can get bright and clean underarms. Let us take a look.

    Image: Getty Images

    1. Lemon: 

    Lemon is a great remedy to deal with black underarms. With the help of lemon, you can reduce your dark underarm spots. Cut half a lemon and apply it on the dark spot. Keep it for half an hour and, then take a bath thoroughly. If you have sensitive skin, you should use it only after a patch test.

    Image: Getty Images

    2. Apple Cider Vinegar: 

    Apple cider vinegar has the properties of mild bleach, which acts as a natural cleaner. You can reduce the blackness of your underarm with its help. To use this, just dip a cotton ball in apple cider vinegar and apply the mixed paste on the dark spot. By doing this daily, you can rid yourself of your dark underarms and wear sleeveless clothes freely.

    Image: Getty Images

    3. Coconut oil: 

    We all know that coconut oil is a great remedy for the skin in many ways. Not only does it nourish the skin, but it can also remove the problem of dark skin. You can also apply coconut oil on the underarm skin every night and leave it overnight. You will notice a glow on the skin after a few days.

