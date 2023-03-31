3 simple home remedies to lighten your dark underarms

Especially for the people who suffer from the problem of having black underarms, here are the 3 simple home remedies to lighten the most sensitive and important part of your body.

Image: Getty Images

Summers are already here. Women like to wear sleeveless dresses this season, as they feel more comfortable and look good. Many people are worried about wearing sleeveless as they have the problem of black underarms. If you are also troubled by this problem, we are sharing with you three effective home remedies, with the help of which you can get bright and clean underarms. Let us take a look. ALSO READ: Is it official? Agastya Nanda gives flying kiss to Suhana Khan at a party: WATCH

Image: Getty Images

1. Lemon: Lemon is a great remedy to deal with black underarms. With the help of lemon, you can reduce your dark underarm spots. Cut half a lemon and apply it on the dark spot. Keep it for half an hour and, then take a bath thoroughly. If you have sensitive skin, you should use it only after a patch test.

Image: Getty Images

2. Apple Cider Vinegar: Apple cider vinegar has the properties of mild bleach, which acts as a natural cleaner. You can reduce the blackness of your underarm with its help. To use this, just dip a cotton ball in apple cider vinegar and apply the mixed paste on the dark spot. By doing this daily, you can rid yourself of your dark underarms and wear sleeveless clothes freely.

Image: Getty Images