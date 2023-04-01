Here's how drinking these three healthy drinks daily can make your body fit

In addition to skincare routines, there are three healthy drinks to help achieve glowing skin. Here are these healthy drinks, recommended by experts which can help you in achieving glowing skin.

Image: Getty Images

Having healthy and radiant skin is a common aspiration for many individuals. Achieving this goal involves sticking to extensive skincare routines and being mindful of the foods we consume. Incorporating fruits and vegetables into our diets is useful to our daily skin health as they are rich in essential nutrients. One effective way to reap these benefits is by consuming healthy beverages and juices. Here is a list of three healthy juices you must add to your skincare regime. ALSO READ: Manisha Koirala makes shocking revelation, claimed that Rajnikanth tried to sabotage her 'acting' career

Image: Getty Images

1. Smoothies: Combining milk, peanut butter, cinnamon, oats, and sattu powder in a blender creates a smooth and tasty drink. The ingredients in this smoothie offer multiple skin benefits. Milk is an excellent source of calcium and vitamin D, which can stimulate collagen production and improve skin tone. Oats are loaded with amino acids and can help build collagen while reducing skin inflammation. Sattu powder, rich in protein, also helps build collagen and improve skin health. Peanut butter's vitamin E content protects skin from free radical damage. Lastly, cinnamon powder enhances blood flow to the skin, improving collagen production.

Image: Getty Images

2. Lemon Water with honey: Lukewarm water mixed with lemon juice and honey are good for your skin. Lemon juice has Vitamin C to make your skin healthy. Honey can help remove excess oil from the skin and prevent acne. A study has also found that lemon juice can fight against skin disease-causing fungal growth.

Image: Getty Images