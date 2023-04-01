Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Here's how drinking these three healthy drinks daily can make your body fit

    First Published Apr 1, 2023, 7:30 AM IST

    In addition to skincare routines, there are three healthy drinks to help achieve glowing skin. Here are these healthy drinks, recommended by experts which can help you in achieving glowing skin.

    Image: Getty Images

    Having healthy and radiant skin is a common aspiration for many individuals. Achieving this goal involves sticking to extensive skincare routines and being mindful of the foods we consume. Incorporating fruits and vegetables into our diets is useful to our daily skin health as they are rich in essential nutrients.

    One effective way to reap these benefits is by consuming healthy beverages and juices. Here is a list of three healthy juices you must add to your skincare regime.

    ALSO READ: Manisha Koirala makes shocking revelation, claimed that Rajnikanth tried to sabotage her 'acting' career

    Image: Getty Images

    1. Smoothies:

    Combining milk, peanut butter, cinnamon, oats, and sattu powder in a blender creates a smooth and tasty drink. The ingredients in this smoothie offer multiple skin benefits. Milk is an excellent source of calcium and vitamin D, which can stimulate collagen production and improve skin tone. Oats are loaded with amino acids and can help build collagen while reducing skin inflammation. Sattu powder, rich in protein, also helps build collagen and improve skin health. Peanut butter's vitamin E content protects skin from free radical damage. Lastly, cinnamon powder enhances blood flow to the skin, improving collagen production.

    Image: Getty Images

    2. Lemon Water with honey:

    Lukewarm water mixed with lemon juice and honey are good for your skin. Lemon juice has Vitamin C to make your skin healthy. Honey can help remove excess oil from the skin and prevent acne. A study has also found that lemon juice can fight against skin disease-causing fungal growth.

    Image: Getty Images

    3. Fruit juices:

    Drinking fresh fruit juice is good for your skin because it contains vitamins and micronutrients beneficial for your skin's health. Apples have antioxidants that help prevent signs of aging, pomegranates have anti-aging properties that renew skin cells, and oranges have vitamin C that fights against free radicals. Simply drinking a glass of fresh fruit juice of choice can help give your skin a healthy glow.

    ALSO READ: Shraddha Arya HOT Photos: Actress shows off her curves in BOLD black bikini

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Daily Horoscope for April 1 2023 Capricorn Leo Libra Aquarius Virgo Taurus Cancer gcw

    Daily Horoscope for April 1, 2023: Good day for Gemini, Sagittarius; be careful Virgo

    Numerology Prediction for April 1 2023 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for April 1, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Grita Selix the Famous Fashion Designer is Excited To Become the Core Commitee Member of World Designing Forum

    Grita Selix the Famous Fashion Designer is Excited To Become the Core Commitee Member of World Designing Forum

    Dior Fall 2023 Mumbai Show: Arjun Rampal and Jisshu Sengupta's daughters debut at the ramp AHA

    Dior Fall 2023 Mumbai Show: Arjun Rampal and Jisshu Sengupta's daughters debut at the ramp

    Numerology Prediction for March 31 2023 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for March 31, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Recent Stories

    3 unhealthy foods that can increase acidity in your stomach vma

    3 unhealthy foods that can increase acidity in your stomach

    Daily Horoscope for April 1 2023 Capricorn Leo Libra Aquarius Virgo Taurus Cancer gcw

    Daily Horoscope for April 1, 2023: Good day for Gemini, Sagittarius; be careful Virgo

    Numerology Prediction for April 1 2023 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for April 1, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    IPL 2023, Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings: Shubman Gill sensationalism allows GT to get title defence underway with a win vs CSK; Twitter gladdened-ayh

    IPL 2023: Gill's sensationalism allows GT to get title defence underway with a win vs CSK; Twitter gladdened

    Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Sadhguru ramp up style game at event vma

    Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Sadhguru ramp up style game at event

    Recent Videos

    WATCH Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs AJR

    WATCH: Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs

    Video Icon
    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution AJR

    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Chennai/3rd ODI: Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Watch German embassy envoy and staff celebrate Naatu Naatu Oscar win on streets of Old Delhi

    'Naatu Naatu' in Chandni Chowk, Germany rolls out embassy challenge (Watch)

    Video Icon
    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals DC captain David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)

    Video Icon