    Basant Panchami 2023: Why is Saraswati Puja called 'Bengalis' Valentine’s Day'?

    Basant Panchami, also known as Saraswati Puja in West Bengal, is a much-awaited day for many young students who perceive it as a type of "Valentine's Day" - an occasion to socialise with members of the opposite sex freely.

    First Published Jan 25, 2023, 7:30 AM IST

    Saraswati Puja is the only day for students to take a day off from school/collage. It's that time of year when Bengali girls and boys dress up and go on their first date. All of their books are kept at the feet of Goddess Saraswati for her blessing. They are then allowed to socialise with their peers. Of course, that particular pal will be a member of the group.

    Schools and colleges in Bengal remain open for celebration and student, young couples twinning in traditional attires, mostly yellow and walking hand in hand. What better time to celebrate teenage love than springtime or Boshonto, the other name for love?

    Vasant Panchami is the best day to celebrate love since winter is ending, flowers bloom, and birds sing. Needless to say, it's the ideal time to cuddle under trees or visit the phuchka and ice cream booths with your significant other. Casual love romances may blossom into severe partnerships for the auspicious day of Saraswati Puja, and you never know, you may mysteriously discover your life spouse by the grace of Ma Saraswati.

    About Saraswati Puja: 
    Basant Panchmi, observed on the fifth day of Shukla Panchami in the Hindu month Magh, is a day of adoration for Saraswati, the Goddess of wisdom, music, and the arts. And, being the unofficial Valentine's Day in West Bengal, the day has considerably more significance. This post will examine why Saraswati Puja is known as Bengali Valentine's Day.

    Love in the air: 
    The ethnicity of the Bong (Bengali) Valentine's Day adds to its attractiveness. Couples wear traditional attire and make the day special for their lovers. Girls dressed in sarees and males dressed in kurta pyjamas go pandal hopping to spend quality time together. Many people in Kolkata will describe how the entire Valentine's week, from Hug Day to Valentine's Day, is becoming increasingly commercialised. Nevertheless, Saraswati Puja has maintained its purity from time immemorial.


     

