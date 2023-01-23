Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    When is Magha Gupt Navratri 2023? Know Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi, Significance and Mantra

    Navratri is celebrated four times a year in India. The other two are Magha Gupt Navratri and Ashadha Gupt, in addition to Shardiya and Chaitra Navratri.
     

    First Published Jan 23, 2023, 7:00 AM IST

    January 22 was Magha Navratri, also known as Gupta Navratri, a nine-day celebration honouring the nine manifestations of Shakti, or the Maa Durga. It occurs in January or February and is thought to fend against life's difficulties. North Indian states such as Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand enthusiastically and zealously commemorate the holiday.

    Start and finish dates, shubh muhurats, puja vidhi, mantra, and importance are all included in this guide to Magha Gupt Navratri.

    Dates for Magha Gupt Navratri 2023
    According to Drik Panchang, this year's celebration will begin on January 22 and finish on January 30.
    January 22 - Ghatasthapana, Shailputri Puja
    January 23 - Brahmacharini Puja
    January 24 - Chandraghanta Puja
    January 25 - Kushmanda Puja
    January 26 - Skandamata Puja
    January 27 - Katyayani Puja
    January 28 - Kalaratri Puja
    January 29 - Durga Ashtami, Mahagauri Puja, Sandhi Puja
    January 30 - Siddhidatri Puja, Navratri Parana

    Magha Gupt Navratri 2023: Shubh Muhurat
    Magha Gupt Navratri 2023: Puja Vidhi And Mantra
    The puja vidhi during Magha Gupt Navratri is the same as it is during any other Navratri. During the Gupt Navratri festival, devotees fast and adore the goddess Durga at both day and night. Different incarnations of the goddess are worshipped on different days of Magha Navratri. On the ninth day, people fast till the evening before seeing their daughters to wish them well.

    On the first day, also known as Ghatasthapana, an idol of Maa Durga is installed. Devotees drape a crimson cloth over the idol and adorn it with colourful flowers, rice, dhoop, chunri, bindi, bangles, and incense sticks. They also repeat the Durga Mantra 108 times throughout the puja. This ceremony lasts nine days, beginning with Pratipda and ending with Navami. People practise rigorous fasts in which they can only eat one meal after finishing puja rites.

    Magha Gupt Navratri 2023: Significance
    Goddess Durga symbolises feminine power. She is lauded as the remover of evil. Worshipping the goddess in her nine incarnations during Gupt Navratri protects from negative acts.
     

