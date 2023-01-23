When is Magha Gupt Navratri 2023? Know Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi, Significance and Mantra

Navratri is celebrated four times a year in India. The other two are Magha Gupt Navratri and Ashadha Gupt, in addition to Shardiya and Chaitra Navratri.

January 22 was Magha Navratri, also known as Gupta Navratri, a nine-day celebration honouring the nine manifestations of Shakti, or the Maa Durga. It occurs in January or February and is thought to fend against life's difficulties. North Indian states such as Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand enthusiastically and zealously commemorate the holiday.

Start and finish dates, shubh muhurats, puja vidhi, mantra, and importance are all included in this guide to Magha Gupt Navratri.

Dates for Magha Gupt Navratri 2023

According to Drik Panchang, this year's celebration will begin on January 22 and finish on January 30.

January 22 - Ghatasthapana, Shailputri Puja

January 23 - Brahmacharini Puja

January 24 - Chandraghanta Puja

January 25 - Kushmanda Puja

January 26 - Skandamata Puja

January 27 - Katyayani Puja

January 28 - Kalaratri Puja

January 29 - Durga Ashtami, Mahagauri Puja, Sandhi Puja

January 30 - Siddhidatri Puja, Navratri Parana



Magha Gupt Navratri 2023: Shubh Muhurat

January 22 was Magha Navratri, also known as Gupta Navratri, a nine-day celebration honouring the nine manifestations of Shakti, or the Maa Durga. It occurs in January or February and is thought to fend against life's difficulties. North Indian states such as Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand enthusiastically and zealously commemorate the holiday.

Magha Gupt Navratri 2023: Puja Vidhi And Mantra

The puja vidhi during Magha Gupt Navratri is the same as it is during any other Navratri. During the Gupt Navratri festival, devotees fast and adore the goddess Durga at both day and night. Different incarnations of the goddess are worshipped on different days of Magha Navratri. On the ninth day, people fast till the evening before seeing their daughters to wish them well.

On the first day, also known as Ghatasthapana, an idol of Maa Durga is installed. Devotees drape a crimson cloth over the idol and adorn it with colourful flowers, rice, dhoop, chunri, bindi, bangles, and incense sticks. They also repeat the Durga Mantra 108 times throughout the puja. This ceremony lasts nine days, beginning with Pratipda and ending with Navami. People practise rigorous fasts in which they can only eat one meal after finishing puja rites.

Magha Gupt Navratri 2023: Significance

Goddess Durga symbolises feminine power. She is lauded as the remover of evil. Worshipping the goddess in her nine incarnations during Gupt Navratri protects from negative acts.

