    Daily Horoscope for September 9, 2022: Difficult day for Aries, Taurus; good day for Capricorn, Scorpio

    Chirag Daruwalla, who carries on the legacy of his late father and renowned astrologer Bejan Daruwalla, shares daily astrological predictions for September 9, 2022. Read on and share with your friends.
     

    Chirag Daruwalla
    First Published Sep 9, 2022, 1:00 AM IST

    Aries:
    Ganesha says:     You will get a suitable contact for the work which you were trying for some time. With the help of communication, you will find a solution to any matter. Helping a friend in need will give you spiritual happiness. A dispute may arise over a small matter. However, opponents will not be able to harm you. In the afternoon, you may receive some unpleasant news, due to which there may be a disturbance in the work to be done. There will be some difficulties in business.

    Taurus:
    Ganesha says:     Today most of the time will be spent in family activities. You will also be interested in some creative work. Matters related to division of wealth will be easily resolved through mutual understanding. Going to a religious place with family members will bring peace. There is a possibility of an argument with a close relative of yours over a small matter. Control your anger and stubbornness. Various negative thoughts will come in mind and disappointment with loved ones will stress you. Keep a complete eye on the activities and tasks of the employees.

    Gemini:
    Ganesha says:     Your hard work, effort and hard work will get good results. By working with your serious thinking and intellectual power, you will get success in making correct and appropriate decisions. The time is right to work on a new plan. Having a dispute with a friend or relative will hurt you. A recommendation made to someone will get you a negative result. Do not engage in any kind of borrowing related transactions. Busyness in work will be maintained. There will be an atmosphere of happiness among family people.

    Cancer:
    Ganesha says:     Your dominance in political matters will increase. Any tangled work will also be solved with the help of friends. A trip to a religious place can be a program. One will receive the affection and blessings of the elders of the house. Feeling bitter about a friend can spoil your mood. In the matter of rupees and money, the hands may be a little tight. Public relations will be strong and will be beneficial.

    Leo:
    Ganesha says:     Today will be a mixed day. Any important work can be completed at this time. Your courage and work ethic will be good. Students should pay full attention to their studies. There will be a desire to develop creative abilities among people associated with the media. There may be some disruption in daily activities due to which you may feel uncomfortable. Problems related to finance will increase so avoid taking any kind of debt for now. The youth should do their work with caution. Any important work can be completed in the field of work.

    Virgo:
    Ganesha says:     Take full advantage of the advice and experience of a senior person. Your suppressed desire will be fulfilled through children who will give you peace of mind. Time will be excellent for studying persons. Afternoon conditions will be a bit unfavourable. An important plan of yours may remain incomplete. A family matter may go ahead. Try to resolve any dispute with patience and restraint.

    Libra:
    Ganesha says:     The beginning of the day will be very pleasant. Any important wish of yours may be fulfilled. You will be able to handle family responsibilities very well. If the youth are trying to prepare for any competition, then they will definitely get success. Arguing with a colleague or relative over something can spoil the mood. Do not allow such a situation to arise. Sometimes there may be problems in fulfilling your responsibilities. Due to which you will be mentally disturbed.

    Scorpio:
    Ganesha says:     Planetary conditions will be favourable. There will be busyness in some social work. There will also be important transactions. You will get happiness by entertaining guests. Time will also be spent in shopping and entertainment with family. Also keep in mind that few people can take wrong advantage of your disappointment. The mind will be disappointed by not getting success in any task only after much effort. There may be a dispute with a neighbour. In business you will be successful in completing any of your work.

    Sagittarius:
    Ganesha says:     The speed of time will be in your favour. There will be some plans related to children. You will try to handle all human relations with sweetness. Meeting with loved ones will bring joy. Cost will be higher. Time will also be lost in any wrong actions. Your carelessness can hurt you. Do not take harsh decisions in any matter; give up your bad behaviour. Your creativity and productivity will come in front of people. There will be trouble at home due to your busyness and irritability.

    Capricorn:
    Ganesha says:     Time is favourable. The borrowed money will be received. There will be fun activities with the family. Your talent will be exposed to everyone. It is the right time to fulfil any dream of yours. Students may face some disruption in their studies. Avoid any type of transaction at this time. Don't ignore the feelings of others. Due to excessive arrogance and stubbornness, you may be defamed.

    Aquarius:
    Ganesha says:     Today most of the time will be spent doing activities of your interest. This will give you mental and spiritual peace. Avoid risky activities. It will be difficult to find a solution to the matter that you are troubled about for the past few years. Your mind will be disappointed by receiving any unpleasant news. You will also get the right result of your hard work and dedication in the field of work. Family arrangement will be well maintained. You will be a little disturbed mentally.

    Pisces:
    Ganesha says:     Time is not very favourable. However, you will be able to complete most of your tasks through your hard work. Reputation will be built with the help of family and friends. Attempts to bring positive changes in one's personality will be successful. There will be some trouble with the behaviour of children. Use appropriate words while communicating. You can get into trouble by speaking wrongly. Avoid risky activities at this time. Partnership made with someone to increase business will be successful.

    Last Updated Sep 9, 2022, 1:00 AM IST
