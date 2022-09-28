Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Daily Horoscope for September 28, 2022 Beneficial day for Aries, Virgo; not a good day for Leo

    Chirag Daruwalla, who carries on the legacy of his late father and renowned astrologer Bejan Daruwalla, shares daily astrological predictions for September 28, 2022. Read on and share with your friends.

    Astrology Daily Horoscope for September 28 2022 gcw
    Author
    Chirag Daruwalla
    First Published Sep 28, 2022, 1:00 AM IST

    Aries:
    Ganesha says:     Some important work is going to be completed due to your hard work and effort. On receiving any good news, there will be a happy atmosphere in the family. Interest
    in religious activities will also increase. To get success it is necessary to take care of the limit. Consider the advice of others seriously. Your contribution will be in solving the problems of
    children. The time is favourable for starting any new work in business.

    Taurus:
    Ganesha says:     By learning from the last few mistakes, you will make some changes in your working method, which will prove to be good. An ongoing dispute with a close relative can
    also be resolved. Youngsters are likely to get success in any career related exam. Take any decision wisely. Any situation can turn out to be unfavourable in haste. Save your completed
    documents and don't waste your time on wrong actions. Planetary position may be in your favour.

    Gemini:
    Ganesha says:     Make a complete outline of your tasks before doing them properly. If you are trying to buy property, then today is an excellent day. The youth will be successful in achieving good results in their hard work. Do not spend wrongly because of appearance. At this time the advice of outsiders or friends may prove harmful for you. A little caution can save relationships when it comes to disagreements with close relatives. Happy time will be spent in entertainment with family.

    Cancer:
    Ganesha says:     Any dispute related to the family can be resolved with the help of elders. Do not take any decision in haste and discuss it properly. It will give you good results. Students
    will be stressed due to not getting success as per their wish in any project. Do not try to take risk in any work. Your support is needed to keep the morale of the children up at this time.
    Business activities will be normal.

    Leo:
    Ganesha says:     Today you will make time for your interests despite the work. You will prove to be the best parent. Following the guidance and advice of experienced and elders will prove
    beneficial. Do not get into any kind of dispute with the neighbours; it can make matters more confusing. Before taking any loan related to the property, discuss it with someone else. Don't take any important business related decision today. Some dispute may arise in the relationship between husband and wife.

    Virgo:
    Ganesha says:     Believe in karma instead of luck. Your hard work will be successful in completing a specific task. You will also contribute to a special work with a social service organization. Students will be fully focused on their studies. By sitting together and solving any disputed matter related to the house, the situation will soon become favourable. Today
    is not a good time if you are planning to buy a vehicle. Do not take any important decision today in the field of work.

    Libra:
    Ganesha says:     If a court case related proceeding is going on then the decision may come in your favour. Going through the day according to your mind will relieve stress and make you
    feel refreshed. Your respect will be preserved in the society as well. Avoid any journey at this time, as it will not bring any positive results. Home related works may cost more. Sometimes due to your stubbornness, there is a possibility that there will be disagreement in few relationships.

    Scorpio:
    Ganesha says:     Few new beneficial contacts will be made. Coming to the house of a close relative can increase the activity. Meeting with elders will also bring innovation in your personality and thinking. Don't reveal your personal things to anyone. The mind will be disturbed due to any negative activity of the child. Any hope of yours may also be broken. Spending some time in a religious place will give you more relaxation. Don't make any kind of investment today.

    Sagittarius:
    Ganesha says:     At this time you have the ability to complete any difficult work through hard work. So keep trying with full confidence. Spend some time with relatives and friends even
    though the work is more. The mind will be disappointed after receiving any unpleasant news in the afternoon. A student should not play games with his studies while spending time in class fun. Express the problem by meeting a trusted friend during difficult times. Getting the desired result in business can increase confidence.

    Capricorn:
    Ganesha says:     Take political help to complete any of your stuck work, surely you will get success. You will also get success in maintaining proper house arrangement. You will feel full
    of confidence within yourself. Financially you will be a bit confused and problems may arise. You will also be able to face them. Only one of your close relatives can take advantage of
    your emotionality. Your way of working in the business sector will be very good.

    Aquarius:
    Ganesha says:     You will be more helpful for someone&#39;s guidance and advice. It can have a positive effect on your personality. You will also contribute in social works and any social service organization. Along with outside work, it is necessary to pay attention to home and family. Stay away from people of negative activity, because of which your self esteem may decrease. It would be better to avoid any journey at this time. Family atmosphere can be happy.

    Pisces:
    Ganesha says:     Planet pastures are favourable. Your effort and hard work to overcome any personal problem will be successful. Some hereditary works can also be completed and there can be improvement in the relations with each other. Don't get into a wrong argument with anyone. You can be busy with your work. On the other side of the day there may be some adverse result. There may be disruption in ongoing activities. Don't over think the cost. The time is favourable for starting partnership related works.

    Last Updated Sep 28, 2022, 1:00 AM IST
