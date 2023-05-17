Are you suffering from Postpartum? Here are tips to overcome depression

Postpartum blues occurs in 6 Percent of mothers with a 25 to 50% recurrence rate. It usually occurs within the first few weeks after delivery and can affect surrogates and adoptive parents. Read to know more

Becoming a parent, especially for the first time, triggers an array of emotions, from joy and excitement to fear and anxiety. Postpartum psychological disorders can be classified as postpartum blues, which is a mild version, postpartum depression, and postpartum psychosis, which is a severe form.

Dr. Deepthi Ashwin, Consultant - Obstetrics & Gynaecology from Manipal Hospital Whitefield, talked about postpartum blues and what it is in detail. The doctor said it is a transient depressive illness characterized by bouts of sadness, crying, anxiety, forgetfulness, and irritation. It is experienced by 30-70% of mothers, usually in the first week after delivery. It is self-limiting. Reassurance and emotional support are the most effective, and it does not require any medical treatment.

Also Read: Freshers special: 7 ways to crack a Job Interview

Postpartum Depression Among Women After Delivery:

Postpartum depression is a more protracted depressive disorder with feelings of worthlessness, diminished interest in all activities, pessimism, fatigue, and loss of libido. This occurs in 6 Percent of mothers with a 25 to 50% recurrence rate. It usually occurs within the first few weeks after delivery and can affect surrogates and adoptive parents.

How to Cope with Postpartum Depression?

It is essential to understand that it is okay to feel overwhelmed sometimes. But knowing a few things to cope with these emotional challenges can be helpful.

Also Read: Rottweiler to Pit Bull- 8 most dangerous dog breeds

Take care of yourself by eating a well-balanced diet, getting adequate sleep, walking, and exercising as permitted by your doctor. Meditation can also be useful.

Take time out for yourself and enjoy any activity of your choice, even for a few minutes every day.

Develop a good support system with your spouse and family without feeling burdened by doing everything alone.

Talk to people who have recently gone through the same, so they can give you tips on managing things better.

Build a secure bond with your baby, which helps you tune in with your child’s needs and respond adequately. Roaming in and skin-to-skin contact helps with this as well.

Counselling and medications that are safe while breastfeeding is also used at times.

With these tips and professional help, almost all new mothers who experience postpartum depression after childbirth can overcome their symptoms.