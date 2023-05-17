Lifestyle

Rottweiler to Pit Bull- 7 most dangerous dog breeds

Despite the common belief that dogs are man's greatest friend, opinions might change rapidly in the event of a dog attack. Here are 8 breeds not advised for first-time dog owners.
 

Rottweiler

They are well known to be powerful, protective, and loyal, and can be dangerous when they attack intruders or protect their owners. 

Pit Bull

Although Pit Bulls are often viewed as friendly pets, they are responsible for more deadly dog attacks than any other breed.
 

German Shepard

This breed is large, strong, clever, and aggressive. When German Shepard attacks, they bite with a force of over 1,060 newtons. 
 

Chow Chow

These breeds have bitten their owners because they did not feel like complying. They can tend to be aloof with strangers and can be aggressive with other dogs

Argentine Dogo

Australia, Singapore, Ukraine, and the United Kingdom are just a few of the countries that have banned this species due to safety concerns.
 

American Bulldog

They are well-balanced, athletic dogs with great strength, endurance, agility, and a friendly attitude.

Corso Cane

They never react aggressively without any reason. Its protective instinct can drive them into aggression and can attack to save their owners.

Doberman Pinscher

Due to their history as police dogs, this breed has gained a negative image for being violent and fearsome.
 

