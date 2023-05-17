Lifestyle
Despite the common belief that dogs are man's greatest friend, opinions might change rapidly in the event of a dog attack. Here are 8 breeds not advised for first-time dog owners.
They are well known to be powerful, protective, and loyal, and can be dangerous when they attack intruders or protect their owners.
Although Pit Bulls are often viewed as friendly pets, they are responsible for more deadly dog attacks than any other breed.
This breed is large, strong, clever, and aggressive. When German Shepard attacks, they bite with a force of over 1,060 newtons.
These breeds have bitten their owners because they did not feel like complying. They can tend to be aloof with strangers and can be aggressive with other dogs
Australia, Singapore, Ukraine, and the United Kingdom are just a few of the countries that have banned this species due to safety concerns.
They are well-balanced, athletic dogs with great strength, endurance, agility, and a friendly attitude.
They never react aggressively without any reason. Its protective instinct can drive them into aggression and can attack to save their owners.
Due to their history as police dogs, this breed has gained a negative image for being violent and fearsome.