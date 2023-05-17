Freshers special: 7 ways to crack a Job Interview

Lifestyle
As a college student, while stepping out into the professional world, it can be nerve-racking. Interviews can feel scary. Don’t worry. 7 tips will help you crack a job interview.
One must know both generic and job-related. Brush up on current affairs. Keep the documents you require ready beforehand. Also, mind the dress you choose to wear at the interview.
Do proper background research on your organisation; it will know your attention to detail. Recruiters expect candidates to learn about their organisation.
Bad posture, crossed arms, fidgeting, breaking eye contact – all of these can turn off an interviewer and create a bad impression of the candidate in their mind.
Keep a positive attitude even if the interview is not going the right way. Your positivity also affects the interviewer.
A smile shows our interest level. It shows the interviewers that the candidate is engaged with them.
Communication skills are a candidate’s greatest asset. Work on your communication skills, which will make a big impression on the interviewers.
Confidence is one of the most important qualities a recruiter looks for in a candidate. However, make sure you do not come across as arrogant.