Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Are you planning a weekday wedding? Here are a few things to remember

    Here are four concerns when pondering having a weekday wedding. From advance guests list to saving money

    Are you planning a weekday wedding? Here are a few things to remember RBA
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Sep 11, 2022, 6:00 PM IST

    No one is stopping you from considering the other days of the week to have your ceremony, even though weddings have historically been held on weekends. If a couple cannot reserve their dream venue or wants to get married on a specified day, a weekday wedding helps minimise their wedding expenditures. However, weekday weddings inevitably have certain logistical challenges, so it's wise to be prepared.

    Here are 4 considerations to make when thinking about having a weekday wedding.

    Save on money
    If you're on a limited budget, consider having your wedding during the week. The busiest days for weddings are weekends and major holidays. Thus they are also the days with the highest prices. Moving your ceremony to a day when they are not already committed to bringing in clients like as on a weekday, would likely get you a better deal.

    Also Read: SEXY-BOLD pictures and video: Shama Sikander teases side boobs in a pink nightgown

    Invite your guests in advance
    The main challenge in organising a wedding on a weekday is the likelihood that some of your invited guests won't be able to attend. Send the invites out at least two or three months before the ceremony to give guests time to make plans for time off work and any required travel arrangements. This will enable you to invite the greatest number of guests to your wedding.
     
    Your wedding ceremony may feel a little more low-key: 
    Weekday weddings may feel a little more relaxed because many guests have responsibilities at work the following day. It could be substantially more difficult for some vendors to provide service than on the weekends. Additionally, it could be more challenging for your guests to obtain approval for any necessary leaves of absence to attend a weekday wedding if you try to give them short notice of your nuptials.

    Also Read: Shriya Saran birthday: The actor once made a public apology for wearing a short dress

    Plan wedding ceremony in the evening
    Consider holding the ceremony in the evening so that your important guests can attend after they finish working. You may even organise the cocktail hour before the wedding to lighten the atmosphere and cheer up your guests travelling from far away locations or from their places of employment. A wedding held at sunset or under the full moon may also be elegant and romantic.

    Last Updated Sep 11, 2022, 6:00 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    When is Mahalaya 2022? Significance to rituals and other essential things you should know RBA

    When is Mahalaya 2022? Significance to rituals and other essential things you should know

    Numerology Prediction for September 11 2022 Here s what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for September 11, 2022: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Astrology Daily Horoscope for September 11 2022 gcw

    Daily Horoscope for September 11, 2022: Be careful for Aries; good day for Gemini, Taurus

    Know the benefits of using rice water on the face Here is how you should use it drb

    Know the benefits of using rice water on the face? Here’s how you should use it

    Astrology Daily Horoscope for September 10 2022 gcw

    Daily Horoscope for September 10, 2022: Challenging day for Aries, Libra; good day for Gemini, Scorpio

    Recent Stories

    Indian Navy launches stealth frigate Taragiri - adt

    Indian Navy launches stealth frigate Taragiri, built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders

    football La Liga 2022-23: Carlo Ancelotti backs Eden Hazard as perfect replacement for injured Karim Benzema-ayh

    La Liga 2022-23: Carlo Ancelotti backs Eden Hazard as perfect replacement for injured Karim Benzema

    Kashmir's special status is not coming back: Ghulam Nabi Azad AJR

    Kashmir's special status is not coming back: Ghulam Nabi Azad

    Dont tell me Godse is your god: Comedian Kunal Kamra to VHP after his Gurugram show cancelled - adt

    Don't tell me Godse is your god: Comedian Kunal Kamra to VHP after his Gurugram show cancelled

    Specially-abled woman delivers food in a wheelchair; heartwarming video goes viral - gps

    Specially-abled woman delivers food in a wheelchair; heartwarming video goes viral

    Recent Videos

    Indie Scoop Featuring Shweta Subram, Anubha and Karm, Renao

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Shweta Subram, Anubha and Karm, Renao

    Video Icon
    Malayalam actor Mohanlal interview on entry into politics

    Mohanlal Exclusive! 'Politics never excited me... it is not my cup of tea'

    Video Icon
    boycott culture Exclusive interview with Malayalam actor Mohanlal

    Mohanlal Exclusive! 'Degrading a movie intentionally is extremely wrong'

    Video Icon
    Asia Cup 2022, India vs Afghanistan, IND vs AFG: Virat Kohli scoring runs is a huge bonus for us - KL Rahul-ayh

    Asia Cup 2022, IND vs AFG: 'Virat Kohli scoring runs is a huge bonus for us' - KL Rahul

    Video Icon
    6 Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missiles test-fired off Odisha coast

    6 Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missiles tested off Odisha coast

    Video Icon