    Shriya Saran birthday: The actor once made a public apology for wearing a short dress

    First Published Sep 11, 2022, 7:00 AM IST

    Shriya Saran has always carved a special place for herself among the audience with her characters. The actor, who turns 40 today, on Sunday, September 11, has also been in the midst of controversies. Did you know that the actor was heavily criticised once for wearing a short dress? Continue reading to know the details.

    Image: Shriya Saran/Instagram

    There are very few artists in the industry who sit in the hearts of the audience through their every style, one of such stars is the famous actress of Bollywood and South films, Shriya Saran. He has played many roles in his film career so far, through which today his name has been included in the list of big stars of the South.

    Image: Shriya Saran/Instagram

    Born on September 11, 1982, in Dehradun, Shriya Saran is celebrating her 40th birthday on Sunday, September 11. Shriya is known for creating magic with her stellar performances not only in the South film industry but also in Hindi cinema. Very few people are aware that Shriya Saran is a trained dancer. She is trained both in Indian classical as well as western dance.

    Image: Shriya Saran/Instagram

    Shriya Saran completed her education in Delhi. Her father Pushpendra Saran used to work in Bharat Heavy Electrical Limited (BHEL), while her mother Neerja Saran was a teacher in Delhi Public School.

    Image: Shriya Saran/Instagram

    Since the beginning, Shriya Saran was always keen on dancing. It was her mother who encouraged her to learn art and made her take up professional classes for it. Learning dance was the first step for Shriya toward acting.

    Image: Shriya Saran/Instagram

    During her college days, Shriya Sara used to participate in many dance competitions. It was during this time that she got a chance to be a part of Renu Nathan's music album 'Thirakti Kyun Hawa'. It was from here that Shriya's life took a turn, as she was signed by Ramoji Films for 'Ishtam'. Since then, Shriya has never looked back in her career.

    Image: Shriya Saran/Instagram

    However, things did not come easy for Shriya Saran The now popular actor, who had to face several failures in the beginning. Things soon changed for her after she was cast in superstar Rajinikanth's 'Shivaji the Boss', which was a turning point in the actor’s career. 

    Image: Shriya Saran/Instagram

    After the success of the film, Shriya Saran also faced the bitterness of criticism when she found herself in the midst of a controversy.  A silver jubilee function of 'Shivaji the Boss' was held, in which former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Karunanidhi arrived as a guest. During this, Shriya was seen wearing a white-coloured short dress with a deep neck.

    Image: Shriya Saran/Instagram

    Several people, including those from the world of politics, objected to Shriya Saran’s dressing for the event. The matter escalated so much that Shriya had to make a public apology, only after which things had settled down.

