    Are you a diabetic? Here are 5 things you can eat for breakfast

    Given its importance as the day's first meal, breakfast must be carefully considered. Things to keep in mind for breakfast if you're diabetic
     

    Bangalore, First Published Jun 30, 2022, 7:00 AM IST

    In humans, controlling blood sugar levels is vital, especially for people with diabetes. They endure fluctuations in their blood sugar levels. Given its importance as the day's first meal, breakfast must be carefully considered.

    Avantii Deshpande, a PCOS and gut health nutritionist, stated that "every meal is an opportunity to fuel the body coupled with the delayed release of sugar into the blood which in turn will have regulated release of insulin" in a story published by HT digital. We have put up a list of things that people with diabetes should have.

    Eat eggs as part of your diet to control your blood sugar. It keeps the blood sugar levels and overall health of diabetic patients. Overall, eggs have minimal calories. It also contains a lot of protein. People living with Diabetes are permitted to eat two eggs per morning.

    Oats should be a part of the diet of people with diabetes. Oats include several essential components. At the same time, it has a lot of fibre. Its consumption aids blood sugar control.

    For breakfast, diabetics have the choice of low-carb smoothies. It helps regulate blood sugar.

    Chia seeds can help you control your blood sugar levels. They show that the fibres they contain are very helpful in controlling diabetes. Diabetics ingest chia seeds the next day after soaking them overnight in water.

    The breakfast should also contain cottage cheese and almonds for those with sugar issues. They will receive protein and energy from this. Additionally, they will keep the body's blood sugar levels stable.

    Last Updated Jun 30, 2022, 7:00 AM IST
