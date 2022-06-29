Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mahesh Babu, Namrata Shirodkar meet Bill Gates during their US vacay; see pictures

    Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar, stars of the Telugu film, meet Bill Gates and describe him as "truly an inspiration"; photo

     

     

    Mahesh Babu, Namrata Shirodkar meet Bill Gates during their US vacay; see pictures RBA
    First Published Jun 29, 2022, 1:33 PM IST

    Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu and his wife Namrata Shirodkar recently met Bill Gates in the US. The actor posted a photo of himself and his wife posing with Gates on Instagram. The group seemed to be in a dining establishment.

    They were all seen wearing semi-formal attire. Sharing the picture, Babu wrote, “Had the pleasure of meeting Mr. @thisisbillgates! One of the greatest visionaries this world has seen… and yet the most humble! Truly an inspiration!!"

    Fans were delighted to see a photo of the couple with Gates. Wow, that was a wonderful and enjoyable moment to witness "a supporter said. Wow, Bill Gates is here! Fantastic Mahesh Sir! "added a second. Also common were the heart and clap emojis.

    With their family, Mahesh and Namrata are on vacation in the US. The couple recently arrived in New York City, and they have been posting pictures ever since. "Summer nights... city lights! #LifeInNYC," Mahesh wrote alongside a photo of him and Namrata." Namrata, on the other hand, posted a photo of the couple's daughter along with the caption, "New York state of mind! #lifeinnyc."

    Namrata also delighted in a Broadway production. "Another fantastic Broadway experience, loved every second of this incredible show! Finally, I completed the authentic experience of riding in a rickshaw around Times Square on a perfect day with the "wicked" gang! In an Instagram post, she revealed, "#wicked #broadwaymusicals."

    Mahesh has had a busy year in the meantime. Dans last enjoyed acting in the Parasuram Petla-directed Telegu film Sarkaru Vaari Paata, which also starred Keerthy Suresh. The action movie premiered in May. This month, the movie was made available on the OTT platform.

    Mahesh has additionally been in the news for his upcoming movie SSMB28. In the movie, the actor plays Pooja Hegde. Trivikram Srinivas is the film's director; this is Mahesh and Trivikram's third time working together.
     

