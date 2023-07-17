Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    7 Tips for organising your handbag

    Organising your bag can help save time, improve efficiency, and reduce clutter. Here are some tips to help you organise your bag effectively.
     

    First Published Jul 17, 2023, 4:04 PM IST

    Keeping your purse or bag organised is practical and saves you time and frustration when searching for items on the go. With a well-organised bag, you can easily find what you need and maintain a clutter-free space. Remember to regularly review and update the contents of your bag to ensure you only carry what you need. Keeping your bag organised will save you time and make finding items easier when needed.

    Here are some tips to help you achieve an organised purse or bag:

    • Declutter Regularly: Empty your bag and declutter it regularly. Remove any unnecessary items like receipts, old notes, or expired products to keep your bag clutter-free.
    • Use Pouches or Organisers: Utilise small pouches or organisers to categorise and store items. For example, use a separate pouch for cosmetics, another for electronic accessories, and one for stationery.
    • Prioritise Essential Items: Identify the frequently used items and keep them easily accessible. Place them in pockets or compartments that are easily reachable without rummaging through your bag.
    • Use Dividers or Inserts: Consider using dividers or inserts to create separate compartments within your bag. This can help separate items and prevent them from getting mixed up.
    • Utilise Zippered or Clear Pockets: Make use of zippered pockets or clear pockets within your bag to store smaller items securely. This will help prevent them from getting lost or tangled.

    • Invest in a Bag Organizer: If you frequently switch bags, consider investing in a bag organiser. These organisers can be inserted into different bags, providing compartments and pockets for better organisation.
    • Keep Bag Essentials Handy: Have a designated spot for items you frequently need, such as your wallet, keys, phone, and hand sanitiser. This way, you can easily locate them without digging through your bag.

    Last Updated Jul 17, 2023, 4:04 PM IST
