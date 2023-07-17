Lifestyle
The first step to an organized wardrobe is to declutter. Take out all your clothes and sort them into three piles: keep, donate/sell, and discard.
Organize your clothes into categories such as tops, bottoms, dresses, formal wear, casual wear, and seasonal items. This will help you see your collection more clearly.
Swap out bulky hangers for slimline hangers to maximize your closet space. These hangers also prevent clothes from slipping off and maintain the shape of your garments.
Organize your clothes within each category by color or style. This simple step makes it easier to coordinate outfits and adds a visually appealing touch to your wardrobe.
Take advantage of the vertical space in your wardrobe by using stackable bins or hanging organizers for accessories like scarves, belts, and ties.
Consider creating a seasonal rotation. Store out-of-season clothes in bins or vacuum-sealed bags and switch them out as the weather changes.
Set aside time every few months to review your clothing, remove items you no longer wear, and refresh the organization.