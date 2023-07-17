Jane Birkin no more: Know about 'Birkin bag' named after British actress; it is 'mecca of luxury bags'

The Birkin bag, named after Jane Birkin, has become a prestige symbol of status and luxury, with costs ranging from $10,000 to $250,000. The bag takes 18 hours to make and is in high demand, with resale values reaching up to 90% of the original price.

Jane Birkin, who inspired the iconic Birkin bag by French luxury firm Hermes, died at 76 on July 16, 2023. Even though the globe was stalled due to the Covid-19 outbreak, Birkin bags reached new highs only last month. Despite her British background, Birkin swiftly established herself as a popular personality and fashion symbol in France, thanks to her relationship with Gainsbourg. Her particular style and personality catapulted her into the spotlight, sparking the development of the world-famous Birkin bag by the prestigious French luxury business Hermes.

The story behind Birkin bag:

Jane Birkin was flying from Paris to London at the time. She was seated next to Hermès CEO Jean-Louis Dumas. Jane had just placed her straw bag in the overhead compartment when the contents spilt over the deck, forcing her to scramble to replace them. The event took place in 1984. Jane Birkin had previously informed Dumas that she had not discovered a leather purse she liked.

Dumas was inspired to create the sumptuous Birkin Bags by Jane Birkin, a British performer and singer who lived in Paris. Almost every star seemed to be wearing one these days. The bag, which is now an example of conspicuous spending, is priced between $10,000 and $250,000 for higher-end designs.

Even though Birkin herself changed her mind about the bag that Dumas presented her with, a supple black leather purse based on an older design, the Haut à Courroies, which Hermès had produced about 1900, the Birkin bag has now become a status symbol for many people all over the world.

According to a Sotheby's report, the Birkin bag takes professional artisans at least 18 hours to construct and is imprinted with a code that indicates the year of production, the studio where it was manufactured, and the artisan who made it. Customers must have a purchasing history with Hermès in order to purchase a Birkin straight from the brand.

The Birkin is still the most sought-after Hermès bag

According to Sotheby's, Hermès allows shops to acquire a limited quantity of Birkins on a bi-annual basis, and the kind of Birkin bag provided to boutiques is rarely known ahead of time.

The bag's utilitarian design, which includes two wrapped handles, a flap top, clou "feet," and a lock clasp, has helped it achieve favour in the upscale business market.

"It's not a bag — it's a Birkin!"

In August 2001, an episode of Sex and the City sent Birkin's reputation into the stratosphere. When Samantha said, "It's not a bag — it's a Birkin!" demand for the expensive purse spiked. While the Birkin bag's excessive price is due to the craftsmanship and high-quality leather, what sets the cash box apart is its exclusivity. This is referred to as the 'Veblen good' by economists.

A Veblen good is an item whose demand rises as its price rises owing to its exclusivity and attractiveness as a status symbol.

According to a recent research, despite the worldwide epidemic, the appeal and attractiveness of Hermès Birkin purses, emblems of exquisite riches, have remained strong. In fact, the crisis has increased demand for these high-end items.

During the epidemic, Birkin resellers claimed record-breaking sales premiums. A crocodile skin Birkin bag sold for about $390,000 at Christie's in November, making it one of the auction house's highest-selling purses in history. Another significant sale was a Kelly bag from Hermès, which went for about $450,000.

Premiums ranging from 50% to 100% of the retail price for Birkin bags have been seen by resellers such as Privé Porter, with select collector versions demanding prices up to ten times the original retail value.

Each year, Hermès, the French luxury goods firm, manufactures a limited number of Birkin bags, with costs ranging from $9,000 to over $500,000. Obtaining a Birkin bag directly from Hermès is famously difficult; they are frequently reserved for celebrities or loyal clients with a considerable shopping history. As a result, the resale value of these bags is a solid reflection of their continuing demand and uniqueness.

What does the French fashion house Hermes produce?

Hermès, a prominent French luxury company founded in 1837, is known for its superb workmanship and premium offers. Hermès has been synonymous with unsurpassed quality because to its superb leather items, which include purses, wallets, and accessories. The range also includes stunning silk scarves, exquisite jewellery, expertly constructed watches, and sumptuous home furnishings.