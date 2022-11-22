5 reasons you should wear sunscreen even during winters

Wearing sunscreen daily during summer and spring is easy since you anticipate exposure to the sun's harmful rays. But should you wear sunscreen even in winter? The answer can surprise you, but it is essential to wear sunscreen even in those cold, not-so-sunny winter months.

No matter where you are inside, by the pool, working at your desk, on a flight, in the gym, or on a brunch date, you should always apply sunscreen. Additionally, as the skin has no gender, using sunscreen is not simply a how well the sunscreen an's thing. Both men and women are equally affected by the sun's damaging rays. Make SPF a friend! Both genders need to maintain their largest organ. SPF stands for Skin Protection Factor, and all sunscreens come with a number next to it which shows how well protection it provides besides how well it protects from sunburns.

People have different skin types; some have dry, oily or sensitive skin, and their skin has to be protected, so it is always advised to buy sunscreen which suits your skin type.

Shields your skin from the sun's damaging rays: Even on gloomy days, the earth can still receive about 80% of the sun's beams. An SPF aids in preventing skin damage from harmful rays.

Equalizes skin tone: Utilizing sunscreen will help you maintain a smoother, more even skin tone by preventing discolouration and dark spots brought on by UV exposure.

Avoids pointless tanning: While sunscreens don't wholly stop tanning, they allow people to spend more time outside without their skin getting burned.

Reduces the likelihood of skin cancer: Three different types of skin cancer are known to be brought on by sun exposure, so using an SPF frequently, indoors or out, will help reduce your risk.

Protects against early ageing: UV-induced skin photoaging results in sun damage and contributes to lines, sagging, and wrinkles. Regular application of sunscreen will keep your skin looking young. To make a long story short, you should always wear sunscreen to guard against UV radiation's damaging effects, including sunburn, dark spots, wrinkles, and even cancer.

