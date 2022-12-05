Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    5 Reasons to eat apples in winter, find out here

    Apples have a juicy flavour to them and are high in dietary fibre pectin, which is known for boosting your metabolism, maintaining your heart health and regulating blood sugar spikes. They can also be had as a healthy snack. Read on to find out more. 

    First Published Dec 5, 2022, 4:02 PM IST

    There is a saying that goes, "An apple a day keeps the doctors away", and most people agree with it. Apples are known for their health advantages and high nutritional value, which is why they have them as the nutritional powerhouse. Apples have a juicy flavour and are also high in dietary fibre pectin, which helps boost your metabolism, maintain heart health and regulate blood sugar spikes. Apples are loaded with antioxidants and polyphenols. And their sweet flavour and crunch make them the best healthy snack between busy schedules. Here are some health benefits of consuming apples during winter. 

    Nutritional Benefits: A single apple which is weighing approximately 100 g and has around 51 kcal/215 KJ, 2.5g fibre, 0.5g fat, 0.6g protein, 100 mg potassium, 11.6g carbohydrates and 6 mg vitamin C in it. Hence having an apple can help our health in the long run. 

    Improves Digestion: Fibre pectin in apples has many benefits. The fibre helps in digestion. It helps by absorbing the water from your intestines and creating a gel. This helps in slowing digestion and pushes food through. It also contains malic acid, which is also suitable for digestion.

    Lowers Cholesterol: The Natural fibre, pectin, is also super healthy for lowering cholesterol levels. According to a study done by the Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, consuming around 75g of dried apple can help reduce cholesterol, especially for women in this postmenopausal phase.

    Protect against Diabetes:  The fibre content in apples present naturally are low on the glycaemic mix, which gets along with high flavonoid content, highly benefits in managing weight and insulin sensitivity and helps prevent diabetes.

    Prevent heart diseases: Apples are rich in polyphenols, a protective plant compound that is a flavonoid which is called quercetin, and its high level helps reduce the risks of various heart and chronic diseases.

    Prevent obesity:  Pectin extraction, which is present in apples, helps regulate the gut microbiome, a bacteria that helps your gut health. This also helps in preventing obesity and other inflammatory disorders.

