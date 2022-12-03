Yogurt to Buttermilk, 5 dairy products that have low lactose content

People who have lactose intolerance avoid eating dairy products to prevent digestive problems. Many people with this condition can consume 12 grams of lactose. Here are some dairy products you can have which is safe for consumption.



People with lactose intolerance avoid eating dairy products to prevent digestive problems. Lactose intolerance is the incapability to digest lactose sugar, which most dairy products have. Many people with this condition can only eat up to 12 grams of lactose. So it’s essential to know your symptoms and how much lactose you can handle in your diet. Today, we will share five dairy products that are naturally low in lactose and safe for consumption with lactose intolerance. ALSO READ: Winter is here, health benefits of including ghee in your daily diet

Low-lactose Butter: Butter is made by separating the liquid components and solid fat of milk or cream. As the liquid part has all the lactose removed during the process, low-lactose butter has around 80% fat. This means that the lactose content is very in butter, with about 0.1 grams in 100 grams. Besides, the lactose content is low in fermented butter products such as ghee.

Yogurt: People with lactose intolerance find it easier to consume Yogurt, a fermented dairy product. Yoghurts contain live bacteria which help in breaking down lactose. People find it easier to digest the lactose present than milk with a higher quantity of lactose. Yogurt, which has the labelled probiotic, is the preferred one. Other than this, strained and full-fat Yogurt is also recommended.

Buttermilk: If you like Buttermilk but suffer from lactose intolerance, then do not worry. Cultured Buttermilk is an alternative dairy product containing bacteria that break down lactose, so people with lactose intolerance can consume it.

Heavy cream: Heavy cream is known to have 37% fat and no sugar. Therefore, heavy creams have a low lactose content of around 0.5 grams in one tablespoon. People with lactose intolerance should add this heavy cream to their diet.

