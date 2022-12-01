Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    6 unhealthy habits that can affect man's sexual health

    First Published Dec 1, 2022, 12:54 PM IST

    Male fertility health is as essential as a woman's reproductive health in contributing towards a healthy pregnancy. Hence it is important to maintain a sedentary lifestyle. Read on to find out how to achieve it.  
     

    In males, sexual health plays the most crucial role in determining their fertility. Although the condition is very rare, it should still be taken seriously. The quantity and movement of sperm are essential factors in maintaining sperm health. Semen discharges millions of sperm in one ejaculation. The chances of fertilisation can decrease if the number is too low. A woman's fertilisation depends on the how and quantity of sperm travel to her body. While young men have lesser risks of developing sexual health problems but following certain habits may take a toll on their sexual health.

    Unsafe sex: Sexual problems and poor sperm count are mainly caused by sexually transmitted diseases (STDs). An STD can harm your reproductive health, from obstructed fallopian tubes to pelvic inflammatory disease. Hence it is best to be cautious while young.

    Sedentary lifestyle: A healthy lifestyle includes regular exercise. Having a regular workout routine when you are young is essential to stay active and in shape. Five days a week, exercise for at least 30 minutes. It will help boost stamina, immunity, healing abilities, and fertility.

    Alcohol: Drinking alcohol regularly can be problematic for your reproductive health. It can decrease sperm production in your body and can lower your testosterone levels. Reducing your alcohol intake can benefit your sexual health in the long run.

    Stress: Various factors can contribute to this, including personal and professional aspects. Stress can have a negative effect on your fertility. The hormones which are needed to produce sperm can be affected by stress. Being depressed will negatively affect sperm concentration. Practising relaxation techniques such as meditation and yoga can help you relax. You can also do activities of your choice, like reading, gardening, photography or playing an instrument to stay calm and content.

    Obesity: Eating junk food can lead to obesity, negatively impacting a man's reproductive health. Both underweight men and overweight can experience sexual health issues. Weight problems can affect not just the sperm count but also germ cell molecular and physical structure. 

    Unhealthy food: If you are willing to keep your fertility levels healthy, you should avoid eating burgers and french fries too frequently. According to studies, males who eat processed meat have a much lower number of 'normal' shaped sperm cells than men who eat less processed meat. A healthy lifestyle habit like eating healthy can help improve sexual function.

    Drug use: Anabolic steroids that stimulate muscle strength and growth suppress spermatogenesis and interfere with fertility. Research suggests that the use of cocaine or marijuana may temporarily reduce the number and quality of your sperm as well.

