4 simple steps to get flawless skin sitting at home

Few women have a flawless complexion that makes them score full marks but many have disastrous skin. The question is why not make a little effort that's needed to let your skin breathe? Skincare should be a part of our daily routine. There are many natural ways to cleanse your skin. You will be surprised to find how your skin can transform from dull to glowing and flawless. Let's take a look at how to achieve that glowing complexion and improve your skin tone. Here are four tips.

Exfoliate: Exfoliation always works wonders! Most people forget that the epidermal layer of the skin easily gets dirty and grimy, looking dead. It is absolutely essential that you scrub with cleansing grains to give the skin a more porcelain look.

Handling pimples and acne: The golden rule is to keep your skin scrupulously clean. Drink lots of water, keep a clean stomach and avoid constipation. Use a mint or camphor based skin tonic that will help reduce bacteria build up on the skin, in turn reducing chances of fresh pimples.

Use of tomatoes: Open pores can play havoc with the way your skin looks. It is important to know how to shrink them so that even when you apply make-up, your skin looks smooth. A humble raw tomato can do the trick. All you have to do is clean your skin and rub cold tomato halves from the fridge onto the skin. Let your skin soak up its juice and wash off after 15 minutes. If done every day, you will notice a marked improvement in your skin.

Getting rid of blackheads: Blackheads are hardened sebum in the skin pores that are a result of improper cleaning and neglecting the skincare routine. Most people forget that no matter what, your skin needs to be of good quality and that takes discipline and regular care. There is no gain without pain. So, work on your skin and you will see it show results sooner than you think. If the blackheads are very deep, it is advisable to get them cleaned out professionally, at least once every four weeks.