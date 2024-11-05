Young biker dies after lying injured on road without medical aid for over 30 minutes in Kerala's TVM

A youth died after a motorcycle accident in Thiruvananthapuram due to delayed medical aid. Passersby failed to assist, and ambulance delays added to the 45-minute wait.

Young biker dies after lying injured on road without medical aid for over 30 minutes in Kerala's TVM dmn
Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Nov 5, 2024, 10:37 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 5, 2024, 10:37 AM IST

Thiruvananthapuram: A 23-year-old man, identified as Vivek from Maranalloor, tragically passed away after lying injured on the road for nearly half an hour following a motorcycle accident on Saturday night. 

The accident occurred when Vivek crashed his bike into a post, throwing him onto the road. Despite his critical condition, passersby did not stop to offer assistance. It was only after 30 minutes that the Maranalloor police arrived at the scene. After this, there was an additional 15-minute delay to transport Vivek to a hospital in an ambulance.

Also Read: Kerala: Family attacked by three-member gang after confrontation over drinking in Kozhikode's Koyilandy

He was initially taken to a private hospital and later transferred to Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital, but despite all efforts, he succumbed to his injuries. 

The police said the delay was for a private ambulance to arrive at the scene as there was an ongoing strike by '108' ambulance services. The victim’s body was handed over to his family after a post-mortem was conducted on Sunday (Nov 3), and his funeral rites were completed later that day.

Also Read: BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar slams Congress and Rahul Gandhi, calls him "natural disaster" for Wayanad

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Kerala: Red Sand Boa treated for tumour in first-of-its kind at Thiruvananthapuram Zoo anr

Kerala: Red Sand Boa treated for tumour in first-of-its kind at Thiruvananthapuram Zoo

Kerala Gold Rate November 5 2024: Gold price of 8 gram DROPS; check details dmn

Kerala Gold Rate November 5 2024: Gold price of 8 gram DROPS; check details

Waqf land dispute in Munambam not just Hindu-Muslim issue, it involves Christians also: Prakash Javadekar dmn

Waqf land dispute in Munambam not just Hindu-Muslim issue, it involves Christians too: Prakash Javadekar

Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS 440 November 05 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money dmn

Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS 440 November 05 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money

Kerala: Family attacked by three-member gang after confrontation over drinking in Kozhikode Koyilandy anr

Kerala: Family attacked by three-member gang after confrontation over drinking in Kozhikode's Koyilandy

Recent Stories

Actress Nivetha Pethuraj recounts alarming incident with young beggar in Chennai; Here's what we know ATG

Actress Nivetha Pethuraj recounts alarming incident with young beggar in Chennai; Here's what we know

India submits 'Letter of Intent' to host 2036 Olympic and Paralympic Games amidst stiff competition: Report snt

India submits 'Letter of Intent' to host 2036 Olympic and Paralympic Games amidst stiff competition: Report

Yogi govt's green vision for Maha Kumbh 2025: 2.71 lakh saplings to be planted across Prayagraj AJR

Yogi govt's green vision for Maha Kumbh 2025: 2.71 lakh saplings to be planted across Prayagraj

Khushi Kapoor turns 24: Shares photos of celebration with girl gang, rumoured beau Vedang Raina [PICTURES] ATG

Khushi Kapoor turns 24: Shares photos of celebration with girl gang, rumoured beau Vedang Raina [PICTURES]

BREAKING: NCP chief Sharad Pawar hints at retirement ahead of Maha polls, says 'new people should get elected' shk

Maharashtra Elections 2024: NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar hints at retirement, says 'time to prepare for future'

Recent Videos

Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

Video Icon