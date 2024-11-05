Young biker dies after lying injured on road without medical aid for over 30 minutes in Kerala's TVM

A youth died after a motorcycle accident in Thiruvananthapuram due to delayed medical aid. Passersby failed to assist, and ambulance delays added to the 45-minute wait.

Thiruvananthapuram: A 23-year-old man, identified as Vivek from Maranalloor, tragically passed away after lying injured on the road for nearly half an hour following a motorcycle accident on Saturday night.

The accident occurred when Vivek crashed his bike into a post, throwing him onto the road. Despite his critical condition, passersby did not stop to offer assistance. It was only after 30 minutes that the Maranalloor police arrived at the scene. After this, there was an additional 15-minute delay to transport Vivek to a hospital in an ambulance.

He was initially taken to a private hospital and later transferred to Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital, but despite all efforts, he succumbed to his injuries.

The police said the delay was for a private ambulance to arrive at the scene as there was an ongoing strike by '108' ambulance services. The victim’s body was handed over to his family after a post-mortem was conducted on Sunday (Nov 3), and his funeral rites were completed later that day.

