IPL 2025 Game On | CSK vs DC & PBKS vs RR Post-Match Analysis: DC Break 15-Yr Curse, RR Cease Punjab

Heena Sharma  | Published: Apr 6, 2025, 2:00 PM IST

WATCH for an in-depth post-match analysis of the thrilling IPL 2025 doubleheader! Delhi Capitals ended their 15-year drought at Chepauk with a commanding 25-run victory over Chennai Super Kings, thanks to KL Rahul's stellar 77. Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals dominated Punjab Kings by 50 runs, led by Yashasvi Jaiswal's half-century and Jofra Archer's fiery bowling. Dive into the key moments, turning points, and what these wins mean for the teams' standings in the IPL 2025 season.

Devotees Offer Prayers on Ram Navami in Iskcon Temple of Ahmedabad | Asianet Newsable

Americans Protest Against Trump’s Tariff Policies, Call Him 'Perfect Puppet' of Russia's Putin

Anant Ambani’s ‘Padyatra’ Comes to an End, Mother Nita Ambani, Wife Radhika Merchant Takes Part

Beed Mosque Explosion: AIMIM’s Waris Pathan Says 'Impose UAPA Against Accused' | Asianet Newsable

New Pamban Bridge: India’s 1st Vertical Lift Sea Bridge Of Indian Railways | Asianet Newsable

