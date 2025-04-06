IPL 2025 Game On | CSK vs DC & PBKS vs RR Post-Match Analysis: DC Break 15-Yr Curse, RR Cease Punjab

WATCH for an in-depth post-match analysis of the thrilling IPL 2025 doubleheader! Delhi Capitals ended their 15-year drought at Chepauk with a commanding 25-run victory over Chennai Super Kings, thanks to KL Rahul's stellar 77. Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals dominated Punjab Kings by 50 runs, led by Yashasvi Jaiswal's half-century and Jofra Archer's fiery bowling. Dive into the key moments, turning points, and what these wins mean for the teams' standings in the IPL 2025 season.