'Best decision ever': Delhi woman's touching ride with Rapido's unsung hero wins hearts online

A Delhi woman’s post about a kind-hearted female Rapido driver has gone viral, offering a rare, heartwarming glimpse into the power of human connection amid daily commutes, earning praise for both the rider and the company.
 

Divya Danu
Divya Danu
Updated: Apr 6, 2025, 3:07 PM IST

We often hear of tense exchanges and unpleasant encounters between drivers and commuters—but every once in a while, a story comes along that restores faith in simple human kindness.

Delhi's Smriti Sahu had just wrapped up a long, tiring day at work and decided to squeeze in some last-minute shopping for an office event. With arms full and energy spent, she booked a Rapido bike ride home. When the driver’s name popped up on her screen, she did a double-take—a woman was coming to pick her up.

Curious and pleasantly surprised, Smriti opted to go ahead with the ride. What followed, she says, was nothing short of uplifting. The female Rapido driver wasn’t just punctual and polite—she radiated joy. In a LinkedIn post that has since gone viral, Smriti wrote about how the 35-minute journey turned into an unexpectedly beautiful experience.

“The moment I sat on the bike, she asked if I was comfortable and if the speed was okay,” Smriti shared. But more than her professionalism, it was her energy and kindness that stood out. The driver chatted warmly, with laughter in her voice and gratitude in her words. As she shared her story, Smriti learned that the woman was actually a trained chef who had taken up bike riding simply because she loved the thrill of the road.

“She wasn’t just riding for money,” Smriti said, “she was riding for the love of it.”

Smriti ended her post by tagging Rapido and requesting the company to reward this exceptional woman. Rapido responded, promising to ensure her story was recognized and her dedication appreciated.

Online, the story struck a chord. Users flooded the post with admiration, calling the driver an "everyday hero" and a "ray of sunshine" in a world often clouded by negativity.

In a city that moves fast and often forgets to feel, one bike ride reminded many of the power of simple human connection.

