BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar slams Congress and Rahul Gandhi, calls him "natural disaster" for Wayanad

Rajeev Chandrasekhar, former Union Minister and BJP leader, criticized Congress and Rahul Gandhi, stating Wayanad needs a capable MP to address natural disasters, farmer issues, and tourism development, not an outsider like Rahul Gandhi. He endorsed NDA candidate Navya Haridas, a self-accomplished woman achiever, urging voters to choose her for a "New Wayanad" built on performance, not fake promises.

Kalpetta: Former Union Minister and BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar slammed the Congress and Rahul Gandhi while speaking to the media at a press meet in Kalpetta today (Oct 4). He pointed out several problems faced by the Wayanad and said that Rahul Gandhi was never able to do the needful. Adding that the Congress has again brought in an outsider to face the elections, Rajeev Chandrasekhar said NDA candidate Navya Haridas is a self-accomplished woman achiever of this soil who quit her job to serve the people.

He also took to social media to reiterate his words and urged the voters to vote for Navya Haridas.

"Wayanad needs a MP who can protect people from natural disasters, not an MP who is a natural disaster.

✅️Wayanad needs a MP who will help farmers with the animal conflict problem, not an MP who betrays farmers.

✅️Wayanad needs a MP who will bring investments and jobs in Tourism, not an MP who is a tourist.

✅️Wayanad needs a MP who has succeeded through her hard work, not an MP who has never done anything in life and lives off her father, grandmother and great grandfathers name

Rahul Gandhi's keeping secret his plans to contest in UP till the day of polling in Wayanad was his way of reciprocating the welcome, love, belief that the people of Wayanad gave him, when he was forced to run from UP 🤮

While the Congress party has again brought in an outsider to contest the Wayanad by-election, BJP/NDA candidate is self-accomplished woman achiever of this soil.



Wayanad deserves a MP who demonstrates #PoliticsOfPerformance REAL, not #FakePromisesOfCongress.

Navya Haridas quit her job to serve people. And the Congress? Just a revolving door of candidates - brother comes n disappears, now Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, clueless about what ppl really need.



We need hardworking, responsive MPs who will create a new Wayanad, not tourist MPs who will come four times in five years just to click photos.

So lets Elect Navya - "Navya" means new and she represents the hope of #NewWayanad



Interacted with the Press at #Kalpetta tdy.," he wrote on Facebook.

