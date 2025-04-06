user
Peddi First Glimpse: Ram Charan's bold transformation to Pushpa look a like in cricket themed drama

Ram Charan's first glimpse in Peddi has created a buzz, showcasing the actor in a rugged new avatar. Styled with a bold septum ring, long hair, and a fierce demeanor, he exudes raw charisma. 

Published: Apr 6, 2025, 3:16 PM IST

The Global Star Ram Charan's highly anticipated upcoming film Peddi's first glimpse has taken the internet by storm. Makers released the glimpse on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami. The teaser portrays the actor in a never-seen-before rugged avatar, complete with long hair, a thick beard, and a striking septum ring. 

Peddi's teaser begins with Ram Charan making a powerful entrance onto a cricket field, Showcasing confidence, while the electrifying background score by AR Rahman adds up the intensity.

Ram Charan's Peddi bold transformation:

Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi is a sports-action drama set in a rustic village backdrop to bring the raw avatar of Ram Charan. The teaser hints at a gripping story with engaging narrative, with Ram Charan's character navigating challenges both on and off the cricket field. His portrayal of a fierce and determined athlete enhanced with his commanding dialogues in the Vizianagaram slang, has left fans eagerly awaiting more.

Star-Studded Cast and Crew

The film features a stellar cast, including Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor in a crucial role, alongside Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar and Divyendu Sharma. Peddi is bankrolled by Vriddhi Cinemas in collaboration with Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings together. Peddi promises to be a visual and emotional treat. The cinematography by R. Rathnavelu and the music by AR Rahman further elevate the film.

Release Date and Fan Reactions

Peddi is set to hit the big screens globally on March 27, 2026, coinciding with Ram Charan's birthday. Fans have drawn comparisons between Charan's look in Peddi and Allu Arjun's Pushpa, sparking excitement and discussions online. With its raw and rustic appeal, the film is already being hailed as a potential blockbuster.

