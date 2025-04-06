Kerala leader MA Baby appointed new CPM General Secretary, opposition arises over central committee list

Read Full Article

Madurai: Kerala CPM leader MA Baby has been appointed as the new General Secretary of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPM]. The decision was officially approved by the CPM Politburo, and the formal announcement is expected after the upcoming Central Committee meeting.

MA Baby, the first Malayali to hold this prestigious position since EMS Namboodiripad, was selected as the successor to Sitaram Yechury. He has been a long-standing leader of the party, known for his cultural and philosophical contributions. His organizational journey began in Kollam, Kerala, and over the years, his leadership has made him a key figure in the Indian Marxist movement. The final decision to appoint him was reached during the Politburo meeting held earlier this morning, and the new leadership will be confirmed once the Central Committee formally approves the decision.

Internal dispute

Although the appointment of MA Baby seems final, the internal dynamics of the CPM have been marked by some tension. In the final hours of the Party Congress, opposition rose regarding the newly proposed Central Committee list. Both Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra committees expressed their dissatisfaction, with Uttar Pradesh State Secretary Ravishankar Mishra leading the charge, demanding a vote at the Party Congress. The dissenting factions from these states have insisted that the list be rejected, and a vote be held, potentially resulting in a competitive scenario at the Congress.

Despite these objections, the Politburo's recommendation for MA Baby to become General Secretary was confirmed by the Congress. His selection marks a historic moment as he becomes the second General Secretary from Kerala, following EMS, who served from 1980 to 1992.

Age-limit relaxations

Notably, Baby's leadership comes at a time of shifting power within the party, with Pinarayi Vijayan, Yusuf Tarigami, and PK Sreemathi receiving age-limit relaxations to retain their positions in the Central Committee. However, the appointment of Mohammad Riyas from Kerala, which was expected, did not materialize. Instead, TP Ramakrishnan, Puthalath Dinesan, and KS Saleekha were inducted into the Central Committee, with Saleekha's inclusion being an unexpected move.

In a twist, the debates and disagreements within the Politburo regarding Baby's appointment had intensified in the lead-up to the Party Congress. A prominent faction within the Politburo had strongly supported Baby as the successor to Yechury, aiming to counter the opposition from the Bengal faction and the North Indian states, which had backed Ashok Dawle for the position. Despite the party's efforts to resolve the leadership issue, the internal divisions among the CPM's central leadership continue to persist.

As the Party Congress in Madurai concludes, the focus now shifts to the future leadership of the CPM under MA Baby, who will lead the party during a crucial time of change and challenge within the Marxist movement.

