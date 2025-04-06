user
PNB customers must complete KYC by April 10: RBI issues strict orders

Important announcement for bank customers. As per the Reserve Bank of India's instructions, if this rule is not followed by April 10, a temporary restriction may be imposed on the account.

Author
Ajay Joseph
Published: Apr 6, 2025, 3:01 PM IST

Bank Customer

If you are a bank customer, you should definitely know about these guidelines. Punjab National Bank has issued some guidelines that must be completed by April 10.

Therefore, it is essential for the customers of this bank to know these guidelines. If this rule is not followed within the specified time, a temporary restriction will be imposed on the customer's account.


Reserve Bank of India

This guideline has been issued by the Reserve Bank of India. Therefore, customers must complete this task by the 10th.

All Punjab National Bank customers across the country must follow these guidelines. However, if those who have already completed this task receive a mail or any instructions from the bank, they must follow this rule again.

Bank Customer

And those customers who have already completed this task but have not received any instructions from the bank do not need to follow this instruction again.

Punjab National Bank

This instruction issued by the Reserve Bank of India is for those Punjab National Bank customers who have not yet updated their KYC.

KYC Update

Initially, customers were required to update their KYC by March 31, 2025. However, as many customers could not complete this task within this time, the Reserve Bank of India has extended the time to April 10.

Temporary Restriction on Account

If customers do not update their KYC within this time, a temporary restriction will be imposed on all such accounts.

