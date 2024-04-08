Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Vishu 2024: Why lord Krishna is worshipped on THIS day

    The worship of Lord Krishna during Vishu reflects a blend of cultural, spiritual, and devotional elements, enriching the significance of the festival and reinforcing the bond between the community and their cherished deity.

    First Published Apr 8, 2024, 3:08 PM IST

    In the context of Vishu, Lord Krishna is worshipped for several reasons, reflecting different aspects of the festival and its significance:

    Symbol of Prosperity: Lord Krishna, known for his divine playfulness and wisdom, is worshipped during Vishu as a symbol of prosperity and abundance. His blessings are sought for a prosperous and fruitful year ahead.

    Associations with Vishukkani: In the Vishukkani arrangement, a picture or idol of Lord Krishna is often included among the auspicious items displayed. This symbolizes seeking Krishna's divine presence and blessings to start the new year on an auspicious note.

    Devotional Aspect: For devotees of Lord Krishna, Vishu offers an opportunity to express their devotion and seek his divine grace. The festival becomes a time for special prayers, bhajans (devotional songs), and rituals dedicated to Lord Krishna.

    Spiritual Significance: Lord Krishna, as portrayed in Hindu scriptures like the Bhagavad Gita, embodies profound spiritual teachings and principles. Worshipping him during Vishu is a way to invoke spiritual guidance and wisdom for leading a righteous and fulfilling life.

    Cultural Tradition: In Kerala, where Vishu is celebrated with great cultural fervor, the worship of Lord Krishna is deeply ingrained in the cultural fabric. It is part of the traditional customs and rituals observed during the festival, passed down through generations.

    Overall, the worship of Lord Krishna during Vishu reflects a blend of cultural, spiritual, and devotional elements, enriching the significance of the festival and reinforcing the bond between the community and their cherished deity.

    Last Updated Apr 8, 2024, 3:44 PM IST
