Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala: IMD issues orange alert in Palakkad district today; yellow alert in 2 districts

    The maximum temperature in Palakkad district will rise to 41 degrees Celsius; 40 degrees in Kollam and Thrissur districts, 39 degrees in Kozhikode, and 38 degrees in Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, and Kannur, it was 38 degrees Celsius.

    Kerala: IMD issues orange alert in Palakkad district today; yellow alert in 2 districts rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Apr 29, 2024, 2:38 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department has warned that extreme heat will continue in the state for the coming days. The IMD issued an orange alert for some areas of the Palakkad district and a yellow alert for some areas of the Kollam and Thrissur districts on April 29 due to the possibility of the heat wave. 

    From April 29 to May 3, the maximum temperature in Palakkad district will rise to 41 degrees Celsius; 40 degrees in Kollam and Thrissur districts, 39 degrees in Kozhikode, and 38 degrees in Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, and Kannur, it was 38 degrees Celsius.

    The maximum temperature in Ernakulam, Malappuram, and Kasaragod districts is expected to reach 37 degrees Celsius, while Thiruvananthapuram is expected to reach 36 degrees Celsius (3-5 degrees Celsius over average). These districts, except for hilly terrain, are anticipated to experience hot and humid weather from April 29 to May 3, 2024.

    Meanwhile, summer rain is likely in the districts of Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Alappuzha, Idukki, Thrissur and Ernakulam.

    Last Updated Apr 29, 2024, 2:38 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    CCTV offers clues in Thiruvananthapuram Mayor Arya Rajendran's spat on road with KSRTC driver anr

    CCTV offers clues in Thiruvananthapuram Mayor Arya Rajendran's spat on road with KSRTC driver

    Kerala: 'LDF convenor E P Jayarajan was ready to join BJP but...' Sobha Surendran tells Asianet News anr

    Kerala: 'LDF convenor E P Jayarajan was ready to join BJP but...' Sobha Surendran tells Asianet News

    Kerala: Youth arrested for assaulting father, neighbours amid family dispute in Kollam rkn

    Kerala: Youth arrested for assaulting father, neighbours amid family dispute in Kollam

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-767 April 29 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-767 April 29 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Kerala: Body of missing fisherman found after fishing vessel capsizes in Muthalapozhi anr

    Kerala: Body of missing fisherman found after fishing vessel capsizes in Muthalapozhi

    Recent Stories

    Special Election Yatra, Bihar Chapter: The fight for Samastipur without a Paswan this time

    Election Yatra, Bihar Chapter: The fight for Samastipur without a Paswan this time

    Rajkummar Rao to Shahid Kapoor: Male actors with cosmetic surgeries RKK

    Rajkummar Rao to Shahid Kapoor: Male actors with cosmetic surgeries

    WhatsApp account BLOCKED? Here's how to get it unblocked gcw

    WhatsApp account BLOCKED? Here's how to get it unblocked

    UAE to Bahrain-7 countries with NO income taxes RBA EAI

    UAE to Bahrain-7 countries with NO income taxes

    Cadbury drama: Hyderabad resident finds fungus in Dairy Milk; Sparks silk-y theories among netizens AJR

    Cadbury's drama: Hyderabad resident finds fungus in Dairy Milk; Sparks silk-y theories among netizens

    Recent Videos

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH) AJR

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru vkp

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP

    EXCLUSIVE! PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP (WATCH)

    Video Icon