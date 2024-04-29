Kerala: IMD issues orange alert in Palakkad district today; yellow alert in 2 districts

The maximum temperature in Palakkad district will rise to 41 degrees Celsius; 40 degrees in Kollam and Thrissur districts, 39 degrees in Kozhikode, and 38 degrees in Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, and Kannur, it was 38 degrees Celsius.

Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department has warned that extreme heat will continue in the state for the coming days. The IMD issued an orange alert for some areas of the Palakkad district and a yellow alert for some areas of the Kollam and Thrissur districts on April 29 due to the possibility of the heat wave.

From April 29 to May 3, the maximum temperature in Palakkad district will rise to 41 degrees Celsius; 40 degrees in Kollam and Thrissur districts, 39 degrees in Kozhikode, and 38 degrees in Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, and Kannur, it was 38 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature in Ernakulam, Malappuram, and Kasaragod districts is expected to reach 37 degrees Celsius, while Thiruvananthapuram is expected to reach 36 degrees Celsius (3-5 degrees Celsius over average). These districts, except for hilly terrain, are anticipated to experience hot and humid weather from April 29 to May 3, 2024.

Meanwhile, summer rain is likely in the districts of Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Alappuzha, Idukki, Thrissur and Ernakulam.

