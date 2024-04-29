CCTV offers clues in Thiruvananthapuram Mayor Arya Rajendran's spat on road with KSRTC driver

In a recent incident involving Thiruvananthapuram Mayor Arya Rajendran, an altercation ensued between her, her husband Sachin Dev (Balussery MLA), and a KSRTC driver. CCTV footage revealed the Mayor's car crossing a zebra crossing, but the police have yet to file a case against her.

Thiruvananthapuram Mayor Arya Rajendran, her husband Sachin Dev, the Balussery MLA, and a KSRTC driver got into a furious argument on Saturday (April 27) night, claiming the man made indecent gestures when their private vehicle overtook the bus. The driver, HL Yadhu, was arrested by the police on charges of reckless driving and misconduct. However, he was released on bail afterward. Additionally, Yadhu filed a complaint with the police, alleging that the couple obstructed him from completing his trip by blocking his path.

Arya stated that she has requested the Smart City authorities to furnish her with the complete footage from CCTV cameras covering the region between Pattom and Palayam, where the incident occurred.

Now, the CCTV footage capturing the KSRTC bus passing in front of the Palayam Safaliyam complex and the subsequent dispute with the KSRTC driver has been released. It clearly shows Mayor Arya Rajendran's car crossing the zebra crossing. Additionally, the footage depicts a bus and a car traveling parallel to each other on the Plamood-PMG road.

At the same time, the police have not yet filed a case against the Mayor for interrupting the trip by driving her car across the bus. The police are of the position that the driver's complaint is baseless.

The driver, a resident of Nemom, was instructed by the District Transport Office to refrain from reporting to work on Monday. Additionally, he was summoned to appear before the DTO for further inquiry. Yadu is a registered employee of the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation.



